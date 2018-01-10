Ameritech Financial Helps Feed the Hungry in Sonoma County Through Office Food Drive

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2017, Ameritech Financial hosted a food drive at its Rohnert Park, California, office. During the three weeks that the food drive barrels were available, team members donated a total of 1,852 pounds of food — equivalent to 1,543 meals — to be distributed to people in need throughout Sonoma County. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for repayment plans offered through the Department of Education, is proud of the level to which its team members stepped up to participate and help those in need.

"We are so grateful to our team members who went above and beyond for this food drive," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President at Ameritech Financial. "We knew there's an amazing group of people working here, but we couldn't have predicted this level of generosity."

The high level of participation impressed the management team at Ameritech Financial, who is immensely grateful to have such a generous workforce. Several team members stepped up and organized donation pushes throughout the three-week food drive to keep the cause at the forefront of everyone's minds and keep the donations coming. It was a resounding success.

Ameritech Financial would like to thank Redwood Empire Food Bank for facilitating the food drive by providing the barrels, picking up donations, and doing all the work that comes next. REFB distributes food to hungry children, elders, and anyone else in need in Sonoma County, including those affected by the wildfires that destroyed homes across Sonoma and Napa counties in October.

"When people can't help themselves, it's important they have access to all the resources that exist to help them," said Knickerbocker. "That's how our entire business operates. Whether it's assisting student loan borrowers or helping our community, our business's primary function is helping those who need it the most."

