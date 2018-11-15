America's Taste for Turkey Goes Beyond Thanksgiving

Beyond the enduring popularity of chicken, this protein source is increasingly gobbling up space on dinner plates nationwide thanks in part to the growing popularity of heritage, natural, and organic turkeys

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving means turkey time for millions of Americans. The vast majority (88%) of Americans surveyed by the National Turkey Federation eat turkey on Thanksgiving. But make no mistake, turkey is no mere one holiday wonder. For instance, turkey is also a popular main course during Christmas and Easter celebrations.

Even beyond the holidays and special occasions, turkey has begun to take flight during everyday meals for many Americans, according to market research firm Packaged Facts in the report, Meat & Poultry: U.S. Retail Market Trends & Opportunities.

Packaged Facts estimates total retail dollar sales of the U.S. meat and poultry market at $95 billion. With sales of $27 billion, poultry—including chicken, turkey, duck, geese, and quail—accounts for 28% of the market. Between 2011 and 2016 sales of turkey products in the U.S. meat and poultry market had a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 8%.

"We've seen an uptick in turkey consumption volume as consumers increasing choose this product as a lean white meat alternative to chicken for non-holiday meals," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts. "

Strong retail sales growth of turkey products is occurring amid a premiumization trend for refrigerated and frozen products, driven in part by the growing popularity of heritage, natural, and organic turkeys. Another factor supporting consumption growth is the increasing availability of turkey-based products that mimic their beef- or pork-based counterparts, such as turkey bacon, turkey burgers, and turkey sausages. Amid health warnings over the risks associated with red meats many consumers sought poultry-based versions of these foods, and turkey is generally more amenable to processing than chicken. The value-added nature of processed turkey products contributed to dollar sales growth.

About the Report

This report examines the current and forecasted U.S. retail market for meat and poultry products, including fresh, frozen, and processed products, as well as meat substitutes. The discussion includes key trends driving consumer purchases within this food category, including demand for locally sourced, natural, and/or organic products. Consumer attitudes regarding meat, poultry, and meat substitutes are also investigated.

View additional information about Meat & Poultry: U.S. Retail Market Trends & Opportunities, including purchase options, the abstract, table of contents, and related reports at Packaged Facts' website: https://www.packagedfacts.com/updates/Meat-Poultry.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services. Reports can be purchased at our company website and are also available through MarketResearch.com.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter and Google+. Please link any media references to our reports or data to https://www.packagedfacts.com/.

Press Contact:

Daniel Granderson

240.747.3000

dgranderson@marketresearch.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-taste-for-turkey-goes-beyond-thanksgiving-300751504.html

SOURCE Packaged Facts