America's Largest-Ever Kobe Shipment Has Arrived

Holy Grail Steak Co. has hit the Kobe jackpot, importing multiple A5 BMS 12 cuts



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A plane loaded with over 2,500 pounds of genuine Kobe beef landed in San Francisco this week. The largest shipment of Kobe beef that the U.S. has ever received, it takes Holy Grail Steak Co. from one of the few licensed distributors of Kobe to the largest purveyor of Kobe beef in the U.S.

This shipment is already newsworthy due to its sheer volume, but it's the quality of its contents that makes it truly remarkable. Holy Grail Steak Co. received multiple sets of the extremely rare and the highest possible grade of Japanese beef: A5-grade BMS 12. To receive a Beef Marbling Standard (BMS) rating of 12, the beef must present at least 56.3% Intramuscular Fat (IMF), making it a marbling masterpiece.

Due to the preference for smaller cattle and more concentrated flavors in Kobe, an A5-grade BMS 12 carcass is exceedingly rare—in 2016, Tokyo-based WAGYUMAFIA bought a single A5 BMS12 Kobe carcass for $50,000, selling Chateaubriand for $2,500 apiece. According to Kobe beef exporter SFOODS Inc., only five loin sets of this marbling designation have been imported into the U.S. over the past eight years. Holy Grail just received two in a single delivery.

"This shipment took six months to procure with our partner in Japan. Kobe beef is the most prized beef on the planet under normal circumstances, but with the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, the pressure on inventory is particularly intense," says Holy Grail founder Cameron Hughes. "To say we are shocked and excited is an understatement. Kobe beef rarely cuts out at a BMS 12, so we never imagined that we'd have two on our hands. This caliber of steak is unbelievably rich and a true experience to eat, and we can't wait to share it with our customers."

Much of Holy Grail's new Kobe inventory is already pre-sold, but special A5-grade selections including BMS 12 ribeye, NY strip, and filet mignon will be available at HolyGrailSteak.com.

