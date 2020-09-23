America's Egg Farmers Make Historic Donation to Feed American Families in Need

More than 46 million eggs donated by egg farmers will help ease critical donation shortfalls at U.S. food banks, helping more than 3.8 million families.

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a historic moment, America's egg farmers across the nation are donating more than 46 million eggs in 2020, the largest amount ever recorded, as food banks experience unparalleled demand due to COVID-19.

U.S. egg farmers have long supported families in need through egg and egg product donations, but these donations are even more important this year. Feeding America, one of the nation's largest networks of food banks, projects an additional 17.1 million people will experience food insecurity in the U.S., with an estimated $1.4 billion shortfall in food bank donations due to the pandemic. Egg farmers are responding by helping to meet the growing need at U.S. food banks.

Eggs are always in high demand at U.S. food banks because they are a popular source of high-quality protein and other important nutrients, like choline for brain health and development. However, the perishable nature of eggs can make donating them challenging. America's egg farmers are bridging this gap by donating directly from their farms.

"Compassion, generosity and hard work have always been the core values of our American egg farmers," said American Egg Board (AEB) President and CEO Emily Metz. "Now, when the mission to nourish America's families is more urgent than ever, egg farmers have risen to the occasion and are doing what they always do: feeding people. This milestone egg donation comes at a critical time and the AEB is proud to help extend this donation even further."

In support of egg farmers' significant donation and to provide even more nutritious meals to American families in need, the AEB will contribute 166,000 eggs to the Maryland Food Bank.

"COVID-19-related demand for food has reached unprecedented levels, so this donation of protein-rich eggs could not have come at a better time," said Maryland Food Bank Communications Director Joanna Warner. "We're grateful for partners like the American Egg Board, which made these eggs available for our network of community partners to distribute as part of our ever-expanding hunger relief efforts across Maryland."

AEB, on behalf of America's egg farmers, is encouraging Americans to contact their local food pantry and determine how they, too, can help join the fight against hunger today.

"Food insecurity is a growing issue that we can fight together," said Metz. "Please consider connecting with your local food pantry and asking them what type of support they need at this time. No one should have to worry about where their next meal will come from."

