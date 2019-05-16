America's #1 Rated Mexican Chain Introduces No Antibiotics Ever Chicken to Its Menu

Partnership with Coleman Natural Leads to Two New Summer Menu Items



LUBBOCK, Texas, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, is pleased to announce the introduction of No Antibiotics Ever, 100% vegetarian fed chicken to their menu. The better tasting, better-for-you protein, is now available across all U.S. locations.

"Our obsession with providing the best ingredients for guests to experience the unique flavors of traditional Mexican cuisine is a prerequisite for any partnership with a food supplier," said Robert Lin, President and Chief Executive of Abuelo's. "With the right partner in place, we can now offer new options that feature juicy and delicious clean label chicken."

Dedicated to providing fresh, health-conscious Mexican cuisine, Abuelo's has built a partnership with Coleman Natural in order to source the highest-quality chicken raised with No Antibiotics Ever and fed a 100% vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. Coleman's industry-leading "Farm-to-Fork" program employs a responsible animal-care program and ensures complete traceability through every aspect of production and processing.

Abuelo's has 37 full-service restaurants located in 13 states – all of which are now serving their new premium, No Antibiotics Ever chicken. Customers can experience it for themselves in Abuelo's fajitas, salads and specialty chicken entrées. Abuelo's will be featuring even more chicken-based specialties in its summer menu to highlight this premium product.

Abuelo's dedication to excellent food and service has secured a ranking as the #1 Mexican Restaurant in America since 2006. Their addition of premium chicken is part of Abuelo's continuing commitment to provide healthy and delicious menu options for restaurant-goers who can't always find a good choice due to allergies, dietary preferences or a lack of creative and flavorful options.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 37 full-service restaurants located in 13 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About Coleman Natural

Coleman Natural has been a pioneer in premium No Antibiotics Ever meats, part of a legacy of quality that stretches back to 1875. Decades ago, when the majority of meat producers were ramping up the use of hormones and antibiotics to pump out more pounds at lower costs, Coleman Natural was among a handful of visionary companies that stuck to keeping things simple. They believed in raising animals without using drugs for growth promotion, and putting forth the extra effort to keep them healthy without relying on antibiotics.

Coleman Natural works with family farmers throughout the country who share a conviction to provide premium No Antibiotics Ever meats. Today, the pioneering spirit of Coleman Natural is available to foodservice operators exclusively through Sysco, with premium Chicken and No Antibiotics Ever chicken and turkey options.

