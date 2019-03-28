Açaí Of America Is The Leading Purveyor Of Organic Açaí And Is A Top Choice For New York Foodservice

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 24,000 restaurants, 13,000 bodegas, hundreds of juice bars and bakeries in New York City fulfilling the endless demand for America's favorite superfruit açaí is what made Açaí of America the best and most authentic superfood source.

Will Anderson, founder of Açaí of America and formerly a consultant at Deloitte Transactions & Business Analytics, delivers premium quality, wild -harvested organic açaí berries to New York City's top restaurants, mixologists, juice and smoothie bars, bakeries, bodegas and more.

"We want to ensure all New Yorkers can benefit from this tropical berry found in the Amazon rainforest," said Mr. Anderson. "Our Açaí berries contain the good omega fats, that can address blood pressure and cardio health. The fiber and complete protein profile, containing 19 of the 20 needed amino acids, make it excellent for everyday usage whether it's in one's smoothie, mixed drink or favorite meal. Our açaí nourishes New York while supporting the farmers, thanks to the growing demand."

Açaí of America is well-positioned to lead the charge to service this rising demand. Mr. Anderson's regular travels to Brazil, cultivating deep relationships with the top açaí producers in the Amazon river basin, ensure the best possible sourcing. Açaí of America also understands the complex needs of NYC foodservice establishments in this bustling, ever-changing city.

Americans are drawn to açaí because of its high antioxidant content and other health benefits that give the açaí berry "superfood" status. Açaí is high in anthocyanins, which are the antioxidants that make the berries purple. Anthocyanins have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and anticarcinogenic properties. They also support eye health, are neuroprotective, prevent LDL oxidation, improve capillary stability, balance cholesterol levels, support immune system, slow the aging process and more.

Will Anderson and Açaí of America are the perfect team to bring this delicious, nutrient-packed berry to millions of New Yorkers. With the exponential growth, Açaí of America hopes that NYC will not only be known as The Big Apple, but also The Big Berry – açaí – the superfood for a super city.

