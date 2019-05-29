Allrecipes June/July Issue Unveils Further Digital And Print Innovation With Exclusive Audio Unlocked Through SmartCodes

Issue Also Marks First Time People, Rather Than Food, Appear on Cover



DES MOINES, Iowa and NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com) Allrecipes magazine will unveil its June/July issue on June 7, marking the first time the magazine has used a SmartCode to unlock exclusive audio content. Although past 2019 issues have led consumers to digital recipes, e‑commerce experiences and videos through SmartCodes, audio content now adds another dimension to the brand's SmartCode offerings. In the past six months, consumer interaction with SmartCodes are up 10x with thousands of scans per title.

The voice behind the content to audio SmartCodes, Elise Mayfield, is star of Allrecipes' new hilarious and informative IGTV series, "Smart Cookie." Mayfield is featured in this issue's "Cook to Follow" editorial feature and is an active member of the Allrecipes community of home cooks. Another noted new element of the June/July issue is people on the cover. Readers will find three children eating ice cream on the issue's cover—a first for the magazine.

"Allrecipes readers look to us to set the bar for what's next, and we continue to lead the way toward digital and print innovation," said Jennifer Darling, Editor-in-Chief, Allrecipes. "Whether it's launching the first Skills on Amazon Alexa devices or blurring the lines between print and digital and audio with this latest SmartCode issue takeover, we're reaching home cooks everywhere and are helping them connect with us across channels in fun, informative ways."

Allrecipes' parent company, Meredith, is a pioneer in SmartCodes and has incorporated dozens of codes into its issues since earlier this year. Corbin deRubertis, Head of Innovation at Meredith Digital, explains, "This issue illustrates how we leverage SmartCodes across our brands at Meredith to activate a wide range of editorial and advertising experiences, including video, imagery, targeted offers and now voice content. The only limit is our teams' imagination."

Click here to access a page with all the audio content from the June/July issue of Allrecipes.

Meredith Corporation has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms—including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video—to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches more than 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including over 80 percent of U.S. millennial women. Meredith is the No. 1 magazine operator in the U.S. and owner of the largest premium content digital network for American consumers. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations, reaching 11 percent of U.S. households.

