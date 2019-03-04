Allied Van Lines Renews Partnership With Move For Hunger To Reduce Food Waste And Fight Hunger

CHICAGO, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Van Lines renewed their partnership with Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to reduce food waste and fight hunger. As proud partners of Move For Hunger, 124 Allied agents across the United States and Canada have volunteered to collect non-perishable food items from people who are moving and deliver it to local food pantries. Since the beginning of this partnership, Allied agents have delivered more than 3.3 million pounds of food – providing nearly 2.7 million meals to neighbors in need.

"We're thrilled to be working with Move For Hunger," said Lesli Bertoli, vice president and general manager of Allied Van Lines. "There's an incredibly strong alignment between our two organizations' commitments to collecting non-perishable food. We can save our customers time and money and help feed those in need at the same time."

Through the generous support of Allied Van Lines, Move For Hunger can continue to help the more than 41 million Americans struggling to find their next meal. For more information about Move For Hunger and how you can make a difference please visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

Move For Hunger is a non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to fight hunger and reduce food waste. In addition to collecting food from people who are moving to new homes, Move For Hunger helps companies and individuals across the United States and Canada organize successful food drives. To date, they have collected more than 13 million pounds of food. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit www.MoveForHunger.org.

About Allied Van Lines

Established in 1928, Allied Van Lines celebrates 90 years, with more than 400 agent locations in North America, is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc., a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers and governments around the world. Allied is recognized as America's Most Recommended Moving Company for 2018 by Women's Choice Awards and 2017 International Moving Company of the Year by the Forum for Expatriate Management. For more information about Allied Van Lines, visit allied.com. Allied Van Lines, Inc., U.S. DOT No. 076235.

