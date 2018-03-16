All-Natural Granola Brand and Innovative Food Cooking Show Adopt RMD as Agency of Record

Real Food Real Kitchens and Whirlybird Granola Join RMD Advertising's Roster Of Challenger Food Clients

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RMD Advertising, an integrated advertising, brand strategy, social media and public relations agency considered to be an expert in the challenger food brand category, is proud to announce the addition of two new accounts. The agency has partnered with Real Food Real Kitchens, a show that films real people in their kitchens telling stories of their family dishes, and Whirlybird Granola, producer of all-natural, Non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan granola. Under its insightful eye, RMD Advertising will help its new accounts grow awareness and attract consumers through the strategic use of public relations, advertising and marketing.

Real Food Real Kitchens is a cooking series and brand that goes into the kitchens of everyday people and tells the story of families' traditions and recipes. Available on Amazon Prime, the show is the image of authenticity. Whirlybird Granola, an Ohio-based brand, is an all-natural and healthy-for-you granola brand made by passionate food lovers. The brand offers four delicious flavors of granola made with nuts, seeds and berries in four flavors: original, chocolate, vanilla berry and citrus ginger . RMD Advertising is proud to work with both new clients, proving the versatile and nimble approach the agency takes in the area of food brands. Current clients describe RMD Advertising as a partner with unwavering work ethic and commitment to the food category overall.

"Both Real Food Real Kitchens and Whirlybird Granola are the best at what they do, and we are excited to spread the word about their brand," shares Sue Reninger, Managing Partner and Brand Strategist at RMD Advertising. "We are primed to make deeper connections for them with their respective audiences, and to make great things happen very quickly."

RMD Advertising's expertise in the food industry spans more than 25 years. Its experience and intimate knowledge of the food industry makes it the ideal agency for unique clients such as Real Food Real Kitchens and Whirlybird Granola. With a sales driven mindset and the discipline to follow through on each project it adopts, the RMD Advertising team often attracts growing and emerging food brands that are passionate about their future. The proof of the agency's success is in the lasting relationships built with brands such as Graeter's Ice Cream, Rudolph Foods and Bil-Jac. Currently celebrating 26 years of experience and its expansive industry knowledge, the agency cultivates a strong relationship with its brands in an ever-competitive industry.

About RMD Advertising

RMD Advertising is an integrated advertising, brand strategy, social media and public relations agency located in Columbus, Ohio. An innovative team of public relations, creative and social media professionals have shaped the agency to serve global and national category leaders in the food industry that have carved out a strong niche for themselves.

