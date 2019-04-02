Alice Waters, Ron Finley, Caroline Glover and Pierre Thiam are among the Headliners for the 2019 SLOW FOOD NATIONS in Denver, Colorado, July 19-21st

NEW YORK and DENVER, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Slow Food USA announced the headliners for the 3rd annual Slow Food Nations in Denver, Colorado. From July 19 - 21st, Slow Food's biggest U.S. event will transform downtown Denver's Larimer Square into a three-day free international food festival with cooking demonstrations, food tastings, family activities, block parties and speaker discussions centered around food that is clean, fair and good for all. The full schedule of free and ticketed events will be announced on May 1st at slowfoodnations.org .

The weekend's theme is "Where Tradition Meets Innovation" and will include more than 100 different free and ticketed interactive events, from the Kitchen Counter to the Tasting Room, Block Parties to a Zero Waste Family Meal. Woven between everything is the Taste Marketplace, with 100 good food merchants. Headliners this year include Slow Food advocate and renowned chef Alice Waters alongside Drew Deckman, Kristen Essig, Ron Finley, Caroline Glover, Sandor Katz, Adrian Miller, Kevin Mitchell, Davia Nelson, Urvashi Rangan, Steven Satterfield, Alex Seidel, Alon Shaya, and Pierre Thiam.

"I am inspired by the brilliant and talented minds who will join us for Slow Food Nations 2019," says Slow Food Nations executive director Krista Roberts. "From the legendary Alice Waters, who was a pioneer for Slow Food, to Pierre Thiam, who is preserving the rich culture of West African cuisine, the weekend will be thought-provoking, delicious and a truly unique food experience."

The Slow Food Nations 2019 weekend will assemble these culinary luminaries and environmental thought-leaders on important topics impacting the food system with workshops and discussions, including:

Farming and the Future

Food and Technology

Regenerative Agriculture and Sustainable Seafood

African American Foodways

Indigenous Food and Culture

Food Waste

Food Justice

School Gardening

Fermentation

Biodiversity

The festival is hosted by Slow Food USA, a nonprofit that inspires individuals and communities to change the world through food that is good, clean and fair for all. All proceeds support Slow Food USA's initiatives.

About Slow Food:

Slow Food is a global, grassroots organization, founded in 1989 to prevent the disappearance of local food cultures and traditions, counteract the rise of fast life and combat people's dwindling interest in the food they eat, where it comes from and how our food choices affect the world around us. Since its beginnings, Slow Food has grown into a global movement involving millions of people in over 160 countries, working to ensure everyone has access to good, clean and fair food. There are over 150 chapters in the USA.

