Albertsons, Safeway, Vons and Pak N' Save Stores in Eight States Voluntarily Recall Several Fresh Vegetable Trays and Cups in Cooperation with Voluntary Recall by Mann Packing Due to Possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In cooperation with the Mann Packing recall of minimally processed vegetable products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons and Pak N' Save stores in eight states are voluntarily recalling certain fresh vegetable trays and cups that include vegetables that are subject to the Mann Packing recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall impacts only the products in the stores and states listed below. The products have Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10-24-17 (October 24, 2017) and are packaged in clear plastic trays and cups of various sizes. The UPC code and Sell Thru Date can be found on the store scale label.

The following recalled products were sold in Safeway stores in California, Hawaii and Nevada; Pak N' Save stores in California; and Vons stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst, California.

Product Description

UPC Code

Printed on Scale Label

Size

Cauliflower Chopped

24105000000

8OZ

Veggies w/ Dip

24201200000

8OZ

Premium Vegetable Tray

24210800000

2lb 14OZ

Vegetables Steaming

24214000000

13OZ

Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal

24218800000

9OZ

Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal

24218900000

9OZ

Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal

24219000000

10OZ

Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal

24219100000

9OZ

Carrots/Broccoli/Cauliflower

24220800000

14OZ

Broccoli/Cauliflower

24220900000

14OZ

Broccoli Florets

24221000000

14OZ

Cauliflower

24222400000

10OZ

Vegetable Tray w/Dip

24250100000

2lb 14OZ

Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal

24288700000

8OZ

The following recalled products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Product Description

UPC Code

Printed on Scale Label

Size

Veggie Ranch Snack Pack

24191200000

7 OZ

Premium Vegetable Tray

24210800000

46 OZ

Vegetables Steaming

24214000000

29 OZ

Round Vegetable Tray

24222000000

38 OZ

Rectangular Vegetable Tray

24222100000

72 OZ

Sauté Kit

24261300000

20 OZ

Sauté Kit with Sauce

24261400000

10 OZ

Vegetable Medley W/Tomato Chipotle Butter

24263200000

12 OZ

Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go

24282200000

20 OZ

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the Mann Packing recall. These products have been recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard or return it for a full refund. Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Mann Packing on their 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products. Customers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929 anytime.

CONTACT: Teena Massingill, 925-226-5820, teena.massingill@albertsons.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albertsons-safeway-vons-and-pak-n-save-stores-in-eight-states-voluntarily-recall-several-fresh-vegetable-trays-and-cups-in-cooperation-with-voluntary-recall-by-mann-packing-due-to-possible-listeria-monocytogenes-contamination-300540802.html

SOURCE Albertsons Companies