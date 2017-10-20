Albertsons, Safeway, Vons and Pak N' Save Stores in Eight States Voluntarily Recall Several Fresh Vegetable Trays and Cups in Cooperation with Voluntary Recall by Mann Packing Due to Possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In cooperation with the Mann Packing recall of minimally processed vegetable products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, Albertsons, Safeway, Vons and Pak N' Save stores in eight states are voluntarily recalling certain fresh vegetable trays and cups that include vegetables that are subject to the Mann Packing recall.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
This recall impacts only the products in the stores and states listed below. The products have Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10-24-17 (October 24, 2017) and are packaged in clear plastic trays and cups of various sizes. The UPC code and Sell Thru Date can be found on the store scale label.
The following recalled products were sold in Safeway stores in California, Hawaii and Nevada; Pak N' Save stores in California; and Vons stores in Fresno, Clovis and Oakhurst, California.
Product Description
UPC Code
Printed on Scale Label
Size
Cauliflower Chopped
24105000000
8OZ
Veggies w/ Dip
24201200000
8OZ
Premium Vegetable Tray
24210800000
2lb 14OZ
Vegetables Steaming
24214000000
13OZ
Broccoli Carrots Cauliflower with Ranch Dip 330 cal
24218800000
9OZ
Broccoli Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch Dip 320 cal
24218900000
9OZ
Broccoli Carrots Grape Tomatoes & Dip 340 cal
24219000000
10OZ
Broccoli Carrots Snap Peas & Dip 340 cal
24219100000
9OZ
Carrots/Broccoli/Cauliflower
24220800000
14OZ
Broccoli/Cauliflower
24220900000
14OZ
Broccoli Florets
24221000000
14OZ
Cauliflower
24222400000
10OZ
Vegetable Tray w/Dip
24250100000
2lb 14OZ
Tomatoes Broccoli Cheese & Ranch Dip 530 cal
24288700000
8OZ
The following recalled products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado, Nebraska, Northwestern New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Veggie Ranch Snack Pack
24191200000
7 OZ
Premium Vegetable Tray
24210800000
46 OZ
Vegetables Steaming
24214000000
29 OZ
Round Vegetable Tray
24222000000
38 OZ
Rectangular Vegetable Tray
24222100000
72 OZ
Sauté Kit
24261300000
20 OZ
Sauté Kit with Sauce
24261400000
10 OZ
Vegetable Medley W/Tomato Chipotle Butter
24263200000
12 OZ
Vegetable Tray with Dip Grab n Go
24282200000
20 OZ
No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the Mann Packing recall. These products have been recalled out of an abundance of caution.
Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard or return it for a full refund. Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Mann Packing on their 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/products. Customers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929 anytime.
