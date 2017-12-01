Akshaya Patra Foundation USA Announces Vandana Tilak as New CEO

STONEHAM, Mass., Dec. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Akshaya Patra USA is pleased to announce and welcome its new CEO, Vandana Tilak.

Vandana will take up her new position on Jan. 1, 2018, when Emily Rosenbaum, Akshaya Patra USA CEO since September 2013, will leave to become the executive director of the Worcester Jewish Community Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Vandana has been actively involved with Akshaya Patra since 2012, starting the Los Angeles chapter in 2014 and serving as board member since 2015.

Under Vandana's leadership, the Los Angeles Akshaya Patra chapter has consistently surpassed its annual fundraising goals, and successfully raised over USD $1 Million in 2017 with a team of dedicated volunteers and a hands-on Advisory Board. Vandana also serves on the boards of Almex USA and Almex Advanced Materials Corporation.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA has been steadily growing 20 percent every year with new donors and corporate CSR inflows. As CEO, Vandana plans on galvanizing the organization by leveraging creative fundraising ideas, integrating TAPF India's marketing strategy, improving technology and Akshaya Patra USA's presence on social media. She is excited about working with chapters and youth ambassadors across the U.S. while building a good support structure for increasing large and small donations.

In her words, Vandana said, "it is an opportunity that comes just once in a lifetime, which is to find an organization like Akshaya Patra. I stand on the shoulders of giants as I continue to work with amazing teams in India and here in the U.S. I am so grateful to Desh, our Chairman for his vision, and the team in India who keep pushing the envelope to lower costs and include more and more children into the program every year."

Desh Deshpande, chairman of Akshaya Patra USA in his statement said "Emily Rosenbaum, the departing CEO has deep appreciation and compassion for the children in India that we serve. Her efforts over the last four years have enabled a million children to pursue their education in India who otherwise would have been deprived because of hunger. We thank Emily for her contribution and wish her all the best in her new leadership role."

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a public-private partnership that currently serves mid-day meals to over 1.6 million children in 13,800 schools across 12 States in India, every day. Since inception, the foundation has scaled from serving 1,500 meals to operating 34 kitchens, cooking and transporting 1.6 million meals to government school children every day as a part of the government mid-day meal program. It takes only $15.00 to feed a child for an entire school year.

The U.S. Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) with the highest 4-star charity navigator rating. The Akshaya Patra Foundation India is a registered not-for-profit secular organization.

For more information, please go to www.foodforeducation.org.

Krista McCarthy, Marketing Manager, Krista@apusa.org

Related Images

image1.jpg

Vandana Tilak, CEO of the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA

image2.jpg

Emily Rosenbaum, departing CEO of the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA

Related Links

Vandana Tilak Speaks on Akshaya Patra

Feed the Future

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMr2KUGSxOg

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akshaya-patra-foundation-usa-announces-vandana-tilak-as-new-ceo-300565419.html

SOURCE The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA