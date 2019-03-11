Air Products to Showcase Gas and Equipment Solutions for Improved Seafood Production at Seafood Expo

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will showcase its gas and equipment solutions for improved seafood production at Seafood Expo North America in Boston, Mass., from March 17-19. The company will be highlighting the latest additions to its Freshline® MP tunnel freezer family, the Freshline® DM and Freshline® IQF+ freezers, which are specifically designed to efficiently freeze small IQF products like shrimp and scallops.

Show attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth 1074 to speak with one of the company's knowledgeable food specialists about their specific seafood processing challenges. The company offers nitrogen and CO 2 freezing and chilling equipment, including spiral, tunnel and batch freezers, as well as industry-leading nitrogen immersion technology. Air Products' offerings also include gas solutions for aquaculture enhancement, wastewater treatment and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP).

On display at its booth will be Air Products' Freshline MP tunnel freezer, which offers efficiency, economy and hygiene, along with an optional remote monitoring system for troubleshooting and efficiency tracking from afar. Using the extremely cold temperature of nitrogen or CO 2 , the MP tunnel freezer can chill or freeze seafood products in minutes instead of the hours traditionally required with alternative systems. This rapid freeze results in smaller product weight losses and helps to ensure moisture and quality are maintained longer.

As a leader in cryogenic technology applications, Air Products operates a state-of-the-art food lab in Allentown, Pa., where the company can test a customer's product on production-scale equipment to help determine the feasibility of using cryogenics in their process, quantify the cost versus benefits of using cryogenics, and optimize their food processing operation. The company also provides engineering services, as well as on-site testing capability and processing audits to reduce cryogen consumption.

Air Products has been supplying the food industry with gases, equipment and technology for over 60 years. The company has Freshline® solutions for every type of customer, from large manufacturers with multiple product lines to small food processors with a niche product and every operation in between. Air Products offers industrial gases in a variety of delivery options to match each customer's requirements. For more information about the company's complete portfolio of offerings for the seafood industry, call 800-654-4567 or visit www.airproducts.com/food.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 75 years. The Company provides industrial gases and related equipment to dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the world's leading supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

The Company had fiscal 2018 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 16,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com.

