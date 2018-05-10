'Air Berri' Connects At-Home Chefs With Hungry Customers, Offering Meals for Delivery or Pickup

Air Berri is a digital marketplace where chefs can sell their home-made food. AirBerri.com will raise money on Kickstarter in June 2018.

DENVER, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home-based chefs can finally sell their best recipes directly to customers online. Chefs can create their Air Berri menu for free and begin selling food right from their homes, without having to start or maintain a restaurant. Interested chefs can sign up for updates at AirBerri.com.

Air Berri is raising money on Kickstarter to complete the project, which will involve contracting work with designers, web security consultants and a support staff. The goal is to raise $12,000 on top of the $4,000 committed by the creators. Fundraising begins in June 2018.

"I always had jobs in restaurants when I was a kid, and it's amazing how many people are involved in bringing a dish to the table," says creator Ryan Rose. "With an increasing number of at-home businesses and freelancers, I believe home-based food service is poised to become a massive industry in the next five years.

"One thing I'm excited about is having authentic foreign cuisine made by international residents who don't want to compromise their national recipes for mass appeal, which happens in many foreign-cuisine restaurants. With direct-to-customer sales, chefs can offer truly authentic meals from their home countries."

Ultimately, Air Berri is about making life better for both chefs and their customers.

"We're cutting out all the waste involved in running a restaurant, like hiring waitstaff and busboys, so chefs can keep more of the money they cook up. Plus, customers will get more value for every dollar they spend because they aren't covering the costs of maintaining an entire restaurant."

About Air Berri:

AirBerri.com is a marketplace that connects chefs without restaurants to hungry customers. Chefs can join for free, create a menu and sell their food directly to customers from their home kitchen. Customers can order food for delivery or pickup online.

Contact:

Ryan Rose

sumarvin@ryandouglasrose.com

SOURCE Air Berri