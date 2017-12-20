Ahoy Mates! Palm Beach Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival Returns for 9th Consecutive Year

Marine bargains galore available Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11, 2018

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Under The Sun Promotions Inc. is pleased to announce that the Palm Beach Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival is returning for its 9th consecutive year at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10-11, 2018.

Bargain hunters looking for sales, one of a kind items and that personal touch can visit the Marine Flea Market andnegotiate deals directly with vendors. There will be over one hundred booths for boating enthusiasts, where rods, reels, lures and lines, boating apparel, nautical decor and jewelry, taxidermy, diving equipment, antique collectibles and maps, marine artifacts and much more are all for sale.

The event promises some super discounts on new and used boating and fishing supplies as well as liquidation and closeouts items.

Speaking on the location, event promoter Larry Burdgick said, "The South Florida Fairgrounds is the perfect venue since it's right in the heart of Palm Beach County. It offers the space we need along with free great parking for our guests." The South Florida Fairgrounds is located at 9067 Southern Blvd West Palm Beach, Florida. The Marine Flea Market is easily accessible from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike and there are acres of free parking.

The event gates open to the public at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, February 10-11, 2018, and close at 5:00 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

Discount tickets, vendor applications, special hotel rates and specific driving directions for the Palm Beach Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival are available now on the official website: http://www.FLNauticalFleaMarket.com

Under the Sun Promotions Inc. can also be contacted directly at 954-205-7813, fax: (772) 264-2259.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahoy-mates-palm-beach-marine-flea-market-and-seafood-festival-returns-for-9th-consecutive-year-300574111.html

SOURCE Palm Beach Marine Flea Market and Seafood Festival