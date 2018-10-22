AgroFresh Showcases Innovative Technology at Fruit Attraction

Company exhibits a range of insights-driven produce freshness solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ("AgroFresh") (NASDAQ: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced their attendance at Fruit Attraction in Madrid on October 23-25 to showcase the company's latest innovations, including RipeLock™ Quality System, FreshCloud™, and the Tecnidex™ portfolio.

As part of the company's ongoing commitment to enhancing produce quality for growers, packers, distributors and retailers, AgroFresh's presence at Fruit Attraction will provide visitors with direct access to information from experts in the field. In addition to presenting SmartFresh™, a technology that puts the ripening process on hold, AgroFresh will showcase technology from Tecnidex, an AgroFresh company and a leading provider of post-harvest protection for the citrus market. Tecnidex technology provides increased shelf life through its diverse offerings of fungicides, waxes and coatings to reduce spoilage.

"We are excited to present our expanding line-up of freshness innovations to the attendees of Fruit Attraction to familiarize them with our expertise and our mission to curtail food waste," said Paul Nselel, vice president and global general manager at AgroFresh. "Our technologies and data-driven solutions contribute to the availability and delivery of high-quality fresh produce from farm to consumer."

AgroFresh will also present its RipeLock Quality System, a patented technology that enhances shelf appeal and extends the yellow life of bananas. In addition to improving the appearance and taste profile of bananas, RipeLock also aids in preventing banana weight loss, delivering better quality bananas to retailers.

AgroFresh will also feature its latest FreshCloud technology platform, a data-backed, insights-driven solution designed to monitor produce quality through the supply chain. Powered by data insights, Fruit Attraction attendees can get an in-depth understanding of the three core offerings that make up the integrated FreshCloud platform: Transit Insights, Storage Insights and Predictive Screening.

Attendees of Fruit Attraction can visit AgroFresh in Hall 3 - booth 3C12 to learn more about the entire range of AgroFresh's products and services. Or, learn more about AgroFresh's produce freshness solutions by visiting the website.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) is a global leader in delivering innovative food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. The company is empowering the food industry with Smarter Freshness, a range of integrated solutions designed to help growers, packers and retailers improve produce freshness and quality, reducing waste. AgroFresh's solutions range from pre-harvest with Harvista™ and LandSpring™ to its marquis SmartFresh™ Quality System, which includes SmartFresh™, AdvanStore™ and ActiMist™, working together to maintain the quality of stored produce. AgroFresh has a controlling interest in TECNIDEX, a leading provider of post-harvest fungicides, waxes and biocides for the citrus market. Additionally, the company's initial retail solution, RipeLock™, optimizes banana ripening for the benefit of retailers and consumers. AgroFresh has key products registered in over 45 countries, with approximately 3,000 direct customers and services over 25,000 storage rooms globally. For more information, please visit www.agrofresh.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agrofresh-showcases-innovative-technology-at-fruit-attraction-300735303.html

SOURCE AgroFresh Solutions, Inc.