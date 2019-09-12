Africa Shawarma and Kebab QSR Chains Market Report 2019 - Assess Market Size and Per Capita Spend
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shawarma and Kebab QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading shawarma, kebab & doner chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.
- Identify the market leaders in the shawarma, kebab & doner fast food sector in Africa.
- Benchmark estimated revenues of shawarma, kebab & doner chain fast food outlets.
- Assess the market size and per capita spend on shawarma, kebab & doner in Africa.
- Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
Analyse the number and distribution of shawarma, kebab & doner chain fast food outlets in Africa.
- The author has identified 50 shawarma, kebab & doner chains in Africa.
- The shawarma, kebab & doner sector is ranked as the 12th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
- 70% of all shawarma, kebab & doner chain outlets in Africa are in North Africa.
- 100% of the top ten leading shawarma, kebab & doner chains in Africa are domestic brands.
Who are the market leaders in the shawarma, kebab & doner fast food sector in Africa?
- What are the estimated revenues of shawarma, kebab & doner fast food outlets?
- What is the market size and per capita spend on shawarma, kebab & doner in Africa?
- What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
- What is the number and distribution of shawarma, kebab & doner chain fast food outlets in Africa?
Key Topics Covered:
- Africa Overview
- Leading Chains
- Key Countries By Market Size
- Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
- Shawarma, Kebab & Donner - Regional Comparison
- Central Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
- Central Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
- Central Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
- East Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
- East Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
- East Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
- North Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
- North Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
- North Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
- Southern Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
- Southern Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
- Southern Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
- West Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
- West Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
- West Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
- Methodology And Definitions
