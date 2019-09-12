  1. Home
Africa Shawarma and Kebab QSR Chains Market Report 2019 - Assess Market Size and Per Capita Spend

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Shawarma and Kebab QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading shawarma, kebab & doner chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.

  • Identify the market leaders in the shawarma, kebab & doner fast food sector in Africa.
  • Benchmark estimated revenues of shawarma, kebab & doner chain fast food outlets.
  • Assess the market size and per capita spend on shawarma, kebab & doner in Africa.
  • Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.

Analyse the number and distribution of shawarma, kebab & doner chain fast food outlets in Africa.

  • The author has identified 50 shawarma, kebab & doner chains in Africa.
  • The shawarma, kebab & doner sector is ranked as the 12th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
  • 70% of all shawarma, kebab & doner chain outlets in Africa are in North Africa.
  • 100% of the top ten leading shawarma, kebab & doner chains in Africa are domestic brands.

Who are the market leaders in the shawarma, kebab & doner fast food sector in Africa?

  • What are the estimated revenues of shawarma, kebab & doner fast food outlets?
  • What is the market size and per capita spend on shawarma, kebab & doner in Africa?
  • What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
  • What is the number and distribution of shawarma, kebab & doner chain fast food outlets in Africa?

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Africa Overview
  2. Leading Chains
  3. Key Countries By Market Size
  4. Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
  5. Shawarma, Kebab & Donner - Regional Comparison
  6. Central Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
  7. Central Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
  8. Central Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
  9. East Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
  10. East Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
  11. East Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
  12. North Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
  13. North Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
  14. North Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
  15. Southern Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
  16. Southern Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
  17. Southern Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
  18. West Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Category Overview
  19. West Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Leading Chains
  20. West Africa - Shawarma, Kebab & Doner - Key Country Data
  21. Methodology And Definitions

Companies Mentioned

  • Anat
  • Dr Shawarma
  • 01 Shawarma
  • Planet Kebab
  • Shawarma & Co
  • Restaurant Samer
  • Real Kebab
  • Chicken Capitol
  • Chez Hassan
  • Sooyah Bistro

