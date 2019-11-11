  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

Africa Sandwiches and Wraps QSR Chains Report 2019 Featuring K Fast, Fast Acai, Subway, Green Beans Coffee, Kahawa Cafe, Cook Door

By

Research and Markets Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Research and Markets) (PRNewsfoto/Research and Markets)

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sandwiches and Wraps QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading sandwiches & wraps chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.

  • Identify the market leaders in the sandwiches and wraps fast food sector in Africa.
  • Benchmark estimated revenues of sandwiches and wraps chain fast food outlets.
  • Assess the market size and per capita spend on sandwiches and wraps in Africa.
  • Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
  • Analyse the number and distribution of sandwiches and wraps chain fast food outlets in Africa.

The author has identified 76 sandwiches and wraps chains in Africa.

  • The sandwiches and wraps sector is ranked as the 10th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
  • There are more than twice as many sandwiches and wraps fast food outlets in North Africa than in the rest of Africa combined.
  • Three of the top five leading sandwiches & wraps chains in Africa are domestic brands.

Who are the market leaders in the sandwiches and wraps fast food sector in Africa?

  • What are the estimated revenues of sandwiches and wraps fast food outlets?
  • What is the market size and per capita spend on sandwiches and wraps in Africa?
  • What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
  • What is the number and distribution of sandwiches and wraps chain fast food outlets in Africa?

Key Topics Covered:

  • Africa Overview
  • Leading Chains
  • Key Countries By Market Size
  • Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
  • Sandwiches & Wraps - Regional Comparison
  • Central Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
  • Central Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
  • Central Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
  • East Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
  • East Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
  • East Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
  • North Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
  • North Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
  • North Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
  • Southern Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
  • Southern Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
  • Southern Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
  • West Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
  • West Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
  • West Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
  • Methodology And Definitions
  • Find Out More

Companies Mentioned

  • K Fast
  • Fast Acai
  • Subway
  • Green Beans Coffee
  • Kahawa Cafe
  • Cook Door

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ca2wsk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa-sandwiches-and-wraps-qsr-chains-report-2019-featuring-k-fast-fast-acai-subway-green-beans-coffee-kahawa-cafe-cook-door-300955602.html

SOURCE Research and Markets