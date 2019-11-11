Africa Sandwiches and Wraps QSR Chains Report 2019 Featuring K Fast, Fast Acai, Subway, Green Beans Coffee, Kahawa Cafe, Cook Door
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sandwiches and Wraps QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading sandwiches & wraps chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.
- Identify the market leaders in the sandwiches and wraps fast food sector in Africa.
- Benchmark estimated revenues of sandwiches and wraps chain fast food outlets.
- Assess the market size and per capita spend on sandwiches and wraps in Africa.
- Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
- Analyse the number and distribution of sandwiches and wraps chain fast food outlets in Africa.
The author has identified 76 sandwiches and wraps chains in Africa.
- The sandwiches and wraps sector is ranked as the 10th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
- There are more than twice as many sandwiches and wraps fast food outlets in North Africa than in the rest of Africa combined.
- Three of the top five leading sandwiches & wraps chains in Africa are domestic brands.
Who are the market leaders in the sandwiches and wraps fast food sector in Africa?
- What are the estimated revenues of sandwiches and wraps fast food outlets?
- What is the market size and per capita spend on sandwiches and wraps in Africa?
- What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
- What is the number and distribution of sandwiches and wraps chain fast food outlets in Africa?
Key Topics Covered:
- Africa Overview
- Leading Chains
- Key Countries By Market Size
- Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
- Sandwiches & Wraps - Regional Comparison
- Central Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
- Central Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
- Central Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
- East Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
- East Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
- East Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
- North Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
- North Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
- North Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
- Southern Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
- Southern Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
- Southern Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
- West Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Category Overview
- West Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Leading Chains
- West Africa - Sandwiches & Wraps - Key Country Data
- Methodology And Definitions
- Find Out More
Companies Mentioned
- K Fast
- Fast Acai
- Subway
- Green Beans Coffee
- Kahawa Cafe
- Cook Door
