Africa Ice Cream and Frozen Yoghurt QSR Chains Market Report 2019
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ice Cream and Frozen Yoghurt QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading ice cream & frozen yoghurt chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.
- Identify the market leaders in the ice cream & frozen yoghurt fast food sector in Africa.
- Benchmark estimated revenues of ice cream & frozen yoghurt chain fast food outlets.
- Assess the market size and per capita spend on ice cream & frozen yoghurt in Africa.
- Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.
Analyse the number and distribution of ice cream & frozen yoghurt chain fast food outlets in Africa.
- The author has identified 59 ice cream & frozen yoghurt chains in Africa.
- The ice cream & frozen yoghurt sector is ranked as the 9th most valuable fast food sector in Africa.
- There are more ice cream & frozen yoghurt chain outlets in North Africa than in Southern and West Africa combined.
Three of the top five leading mixed and other QSR fast food chains in Africa are domestic brands.
- Who are the market leaders in the ice cream & frozen yoghurt fast food sector in Africa?
- What are the estimated revenues of ice cream & frozen yoghurt fast food outlets?
- What is the market size and per capita spend on ice cream & frozen yoghurt in Africa?
- What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?
- What is the number and distribution of ice cream & frozen yoghurt chain fast food outlets in Africa?
Key Topics Covered:
- Africa Overview
- Leading Chains
- Key Countries By Market Size
- Key Countries By Market Attractiveness
- Ice Cream - Regional Comparison
- Central Africa - Ice Cream - Category Overview
- Central Africa - Ice Cream - Leading Chains
- Central Africa - Ice Cream - Key Country Data
- East Africa - Ice Cream - Category Overview
- East Africa - Ice Cream - Leading Chains
- East Africa - Ice Cream - Key Country Data
- North Africa - Ice Cream - Category Overview
- North Africa - Ice Cream - Leading Chains
- North Africa - Ice Cream - Key Country Data
- Southern Africa - Ice Cream - Category Overview
- Southern Africa - Ice Cream - Leading Chains
- Southern Africa - Ice Cream - Key Country Data
- West Africa - Ice Cream - Category Overview
- West Africa - Ice Cream - Leading Chains
- West Africa - Ice Cream - Key Country Data
- Methodology And Definitions
- Find Out More
Companies Mentioned
- Creamy Inn
- Ci Gusta
- N'Ice Cream
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Planet Yoghurt
- Baskin Robbins
- Sultana
- El-Malky
- Haagen-Dazs
- Angel Berry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y0pw0t
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa-ice-cream-and-frozen-yoghurt-qsr-chains-market-report-2019-300955603.html
SOURCE Research and Markets