Africa Fried Chicken QSR Chains Report 2019 Featuruing KFC, Hungry Lion, Chicken Inn, WingStreet, Chicken Licken, Chikka Chicken, Captain DoRego's, Chicken Republic

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading fried chicken chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.



Identify the market leaders in the fried chicken fast food sector in Africa.

Benchmark estimated revenues of fried chicken chain fast food outlets.

Assess the market size and per capita spend on fried chicken in Africa .

. Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.

Analyse the number and distribution of fried chicken chain fast food outlets in Africa .

The author has identified 49 fried chicken chains in Africa.

The fried chicken sector is ranked as the most valuable fast food sector in Africa .

. The fried chicken sector has a 33% share of the chain QSR market in Central Africa .

. Nine of the top ten fried chicken fast food chains in Africa are domestic brands.

Who are the market leaders in the fried chicken fast food sector in Africa?

What are the estimated revenues of fried chicken fast food outlets?

What is the market size and per capita spend on fried chicken in Africa ?

? What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?

What is the number and distribution of fried chicken chain fast food outlets in Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



Africa Overview

Leading Chains

Key Countries By Market Size

Key Countries By Market Attractiveness

Fried Chicken - Regional Comparison

Central Africa - Fried Chicken - Category Overview

- Fried Chicken - Category Overview Central Africa - Fried Chicken - Leading Chains

- Fried Chicken - Leading Chains Central Africa - Fried Chicken - Key Country Data

- Fried Chicken - Key Country Data East Africa - Fried Chicken Category Overview

- Fried Chicken Category Overview North Africa - Fried Chicken - Category Overview

- Fried Chicken - Category Overview Southern Africa - Fried Chicken - Category Overview

- Fried Chicken - Category Overview West Africa - Fried Chicken - Category Overview

- Fried Chicken - Category Overview Methodology And Definitions

Find Out More

Companies Mentioned



KFC

Hungry Lion

Chicken Inn

WingStreet

Chicken Licken

Chikka Chicken

Captain DoRego's

Chicken Republic

