Africa Coffee Shop Chains Markets 2019: Main Players, Key Markets, Number of Outlets and Per Capita Spend

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coffee Shop Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading coffee chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.

Identify the market leaders in the coffee sector in Africa .

. Benchmark estimated revenues of coffee shop chain fast food outlets.

Assess the market size and per capita spend on coffee in Africa .

. Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.

Analyse the number and distribution of coffee chain fast food outlets in Africa .

. The author has identified 69 coffee shop chains in Africa .

. The coffee shop sector is ranked as the 9th most valuable fast food sector in Africa .

. The coffee shop sector has a 26% share of the chain QSR market in East Africa .

. Who are the market leaders in the coffee shop sector in Africa ?

? What are the estimated revenues of coffee shops?

What is the market size and per capita spend on coffee in Africa ?

? What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?

What is the number and distribution of coffee shops in Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



Africa Overview Leading Chains Key Countries By Market Size Key Countries By Market Attractiveness Coffee - Regional Comparison

Companies Mentioned



Second Cup

Illy Cafe

Java House

Vida e Caffe

Brioche

Costa Coffee

Starbucks

Seattle Coffee Company

Mugg & Bean

Fego Caffe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c0ys8a



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/africa-coffee-shop-chains-markets-2019-main-players-key-markets-number-of-outlets-and-per-capita-spend-300899362.html

SOURCE Research and Markets