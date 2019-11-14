Africa Baked Goods QSR Chains Report 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baked Goods QSR Chains in Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the most up to date analysis of the leading baked goods chains in Africa. This report includes key benchmark data, such as main players, key markets, number of outlets and per capita spend, throughout Africa and regionally.



Identify the market leaders in the baked goods fast food sector in Africa.

Benchmark estimated revenues of baked goods chain fast food outlets.

Assess the market size and per capita spend on baked goods in Africa .

. Understand regional differences in spend, key players and market size.

Analyse the number and distribution of baked goods chain fast food outlets in Africa .

The author has identified 101 baked goods chains in Africa.

The baked goods sector is ranked as the 8th most valuable fast food sector in Africa .

. There are twice as many baked goods chain outlets in North Africa as in the rest of Africa combined.

Five of the top ten baked goods fast food chains in Africa are domestic brands.

Who are the market leaders in the baked goods fast food sector in Africa ?

? What are the estimated revenues of baked goods fast food outlets?

What is the market size and per capita spend on baked goods in Africa ?

? What are the regional differences in spend, key players and market size?

What is the number and distribution of baked goods chain fast food outlets in Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



Africa Overview

Leading Chains

Key Countries By Market Size

Key Countries By Market Attractiveness

Baked Goods - Regional Comparison

Central Africa - Baked Goods - Category Overview

- Baked Goods - Category Overview Central Africa - Baked Goods - Leading Chains

- Baked Goods - Leading Chains Central Africa - Baked Goods - Key Country Data

- Baked Goods - Key Country Data East Africa - Baked Goods - Category Overview

- Baked Goods - Category Overview East Africa - Baked Goods - Leading Chains

- Baked Goods - Leading Chains East Africa - Baked Goods - Key Country Data

- Baked Goods - Key Country Data North Africa - Baked Goods - Category Overview

- Baked Goods - Category Overview North Africa - Baked Goods - Leading Chains

- Baked Goods - Leading Chains North Africa - Baked Goods - Key Country Data

- Baked Goods - Key Country Data Southern Africa - Baked Goods - Category Overview

- Baked Goods - Category Overview Southern Africa - Baked Goods - Leading Chains

- Baked Goods - Leading Chains Southern Africa - Baked Goods - Key Country Data

- Baked Goods - Key Country Data West Africa - Baked Goods - Category Overview

- Baked Goods - Category Overview West Africa - Baked Goods - Leading Chains

- Baked Goods - Leading Chains West Africa - Baked Goods - Key Country Data

Companies Mentioned



Baker's Inn

Brioche Doree

Cinnabon

Dunkin Donuts

Eric Kayser

Krispy Kreme

La Croissanterie

La Poire

Limnos Bakers

Monginis

Paul

