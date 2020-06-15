Add Seafood to Summer Meals

MISSION, Kan., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Grilled meals provide a summer escape for many families by offering opportunities to spend moments together while enjoying flavorful dishes. As Americans face uncertainty in many aspects of life, one place they should be able to turn to for normalcy is food.

One option that checks boxes including comfort, fun, taste and variety: seafood. As a nutritious protein available across the country, it is versatile and can be paired with a variety of cuisines and flavors. Options range from salmon and shrimp to crab, tuna and more.

To encourage hungry Americans to enjoy the many benefits of eating seafood, the "Eat Seafood America" campaign offers these reasons to add fish, shrimp and more to your menu:

Whether you order online, head to a store or purchase fresh from a local fisherman, seafood is widely available.

Seafood works for a variety of dishes and cooking methods, such as these recipes for Easy Shrimp Skewers, a light and hassle-free family meal, or Seared Salmon with Mediterranean Salsa, a fun spin on cowboy caviar.

Seafood provides essential nutrients that support immune health, such as omega-3s that may even help reduce anxiety, according to research published by "The Journal of the American Medical Association."

Purchasing seafood supports 2 million American jobs for men and women who follow high levels of food safety practices to provide sustainable seafood.

Seafood offers an escape as a way for families to enjoy a favorite meal that reminds loved ones of vacation memories from oceanside paradises.

Find more ways to add seafood to your summer menu at eatseafoodamerica.com.

Easy Shrimp Skewers

Recipe courtesy of Annessa Chumbley, RDN, on behalf of the Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 5

10 wooden skewers

water 2 medium zucchinis, cut into large chunks 2 medium bell peppers (any color), cut into large chunks 2 red onions, cut into large chunks 1 cup cherry tomatoes 10-12 ounces cooked shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails on

olive oil

sea salt, to taste 1 lemon, juice only

In bowl, soak skewer sticks in water at least 10 minutes to prevent burning on grill). Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

Build skewers by alternating zucchinis, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and shrimp, pushing ingredients closely together on each skewer. Brush each with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt, to taste.

Cook skewers about 9 minutes, rotating every 3 minutes until veggies and shrimp are seared but not overcooked. Remove and place on large platter.

Drizzle with lemon juice and serve.

Seared Salmon with Mediterranean Salsa

Recipe courtesy of Annessa Chumbley, RDN, on behalf of the Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4-6



2 tablespoons olive oil 4-6 salmon filets (each about 1-inch thick)

sea salt, to taste 1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed 1 can quartered or chopped artichoke hearts, drained 1 cup diced cucumber 1 cup diced cherry tomatoes 1/3 cup diced red onion 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese 1 handful fresh spinach, chopped

balsamic glaze

In skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Sear salmon filets 4 minutes. Sprinkle tops of each salmon filet with sea salt, to taste. Flip and cook 4 minutes until barely done. Remove to serving platter.

In medium bowl, make salsa by gently folding together chickpeas, artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, feta and spinach. Sprinkle with sea salt, to taste. Drizzle with balsamic glaze and spoon salsa over each salmon filet.

Refrigerate leftover salsa.

