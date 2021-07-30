Add Extra Pep to Your Pizza With These Vegan Pepperoni Brands

Having a homemade pizza party? Pepperoni uses the flesh of cows and pigs, but there’s no need to pile your pizza high with cruelty. These intelligent animals want to spend their lives playing, sunbathing, and loving their babies, not being tortured and killed for food. Luckily, it’s easy to make your pies pig- and cow-friendly by opting for savory vegan pepperoni and creamy, dairy-free cheese. Many of these brands can be found in your local grocery store or ordered online through vegan grocery-delivery services. We’ve even added an easy recipe for a homemade version that you can try.
Here are some vegan pepperoni brands that will level up your pizza:
Field Roast Classic Pizzeria Plant-Based Pepperoni Slices
These slices are packed with classic flavors like anise, fennel, paprika, black pepper, garlic, and cayenne. Find them in stores, or try them on the Planteroni Pizza at Little Caesars—just ask for no cheese!
Sweet Earth Italian Style Pepperoni Plant-Based Deli Slices
Sweet Earth’s pepperoni slices are a bit larger, so they’re great for layering on a sandwich or cutting up to toss in an Italian-style salad.
The BE-Hive Plant-Based Pepperoni
The BE-Hive’s seitan pepperoni is even trusted by vegan pizzerias, including New York–based Screamer’s Pizzeria. You can find it at online retailers, specialty grocery stores, or the company’s deli in Nashville, Tennessee.
Yves Veggie Cuisine’s Veggie Pepperoni
Meat-free pizza nights changed forever when Yves launched these vegan pepperoni slices.
Green Slice Veggeroni
These slices are delicious served cold alongside vegan cheeses on a charcuterie board or sprinkled on top of English muffin mini pizzas for a kid-friendly lunch:
Louisville Vegan Jerky Co.’s Perfect Pepperoni
Pepperoni jerky? That’s right! Enjoy it on a hike for a quick, high-protein snack.
The Very Good Butchers’ Very Good Pepperoni
This pepperoni is made from adzuki beans and comes in links, so you can slice it up however you’d like.
Feed Your Head Vegan Pepperoni
Chicago-based Feed Your Head is a woman-led brand making vegan cheeses and meats. Its pepperoni is smoky, peppery, and perfect on pizza.
The Herbivorous Butcher Pepperoni
The Herbivorous Butcher’s vegan pepperoni can be found locally in Minneapolis or ordered online for nationwide shipping.
Make It at Home: Vegan Pepperoni by Minimalist Baker
You probably already have many of the ingredients that you need to make your own vegan pepperoni at home! This simple recipe uses tofu and seasonings to create a tasty, animal-friendly pizza topping.
Billions of pigs, cows, chickens, fish, and other animals are killed for food each year. When you go vegan, you help end this suffering while protecting the environment and your own health. Learn more:
