Add Extra Pep to Your Pizza With These Vegan Pepperoni Brands

Having a homemade pizza party? Pepperoni uses the flesh of cows and pigs, but there’s no need to pile your pizza high with cruelty. These intelligent animals want to spend their lives playing, sunbathing, and loving their babies, not being tortured and killed for food. Luckily, it’s easy to make your pies pig- and cow-friendly by opting for savory vegan pepperoni and creamy, dairy-free cheese. Many of these brands can be found in your local grocery store or ordered online through vegan grocery-delivery services. We’ve even added an easy recipe for a homemade version that you can try.

Here are some vegan pepperoni brands that will level up your pizza:

These slices are packed with classic flavors like anise, fennel, paprika, black pepper, garlic, and cayenne. Find them in stores, or try them on the Planteroni Pizza at Little Caesars—just ask for no cheese!

Sweet Earth’s pepperoni slices are a bit larger, so they’re great for layering on a sandwich or cutting up to toss in an Italian-style salad.

The BE-Hive’s seitan pepperoni is even trusted by vegan pizzerias, including New York–based Screamer’s Pizzeria. You can find it at online retailers, specialty grocery stores, or the company’s deli in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meat-free pizza nights changed forever when Yves launched these vegan pepperoni slices.

These slices are delicious served cold alongside vegan cheeses on a charcuterie board or sprinkled on top of English muffin mini pizzas for a kid-friendly lunch:

Pepperoni jerky? That’s right! Enjoy it on a hike for a quick, high-protein snack.

This pepperoni is made from adzuki beans and comes in links, so you can slice it up however you’d like.

Chicago-based Feed Your Head is a woman-led brand making vegan cheeses and meats. Its pepperoni is smoky, peppery, and perfect on pizza.

The Herbivorous Butcher’s vegan pepperoni can be found locally in Minneapolis or ordered online for nationwide shipping.

Make It at Home: Vegan Pepperoni by Minimalist Baker

You probably already have many of the ingredients that you need to make your own vegan pepperoni at home! This simple recipe uses tofu and seasonings to create a tasty, animal-friendly pizza topping.

Billions of pigs, cows, chickens, fish, and other animals are killed for food each year. When you go vegan, you help end this suffering while protecting the environment and your own health. Learn more:

