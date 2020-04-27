Actress Elizabeth Stanton Teams Up with Buca di Beppo to Donate 5,000 Meals Los Angeles Area Programs

The goal of the campaign is to distribute 5,000 nutritious meals across LA in cooperation with The Salvation Army, Los Angeles Mission, and the City of Burbank

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Elizabeth Stanton, worldwide spokesperson for Popstar! Magazine and Popstar! TV and host of The CW's new TV series premiering this summer "World's Funniest Animals," has teamed up with Robert Earl, Chairman of Buca Inc., to donate 5,000 meals to The Salvation Army, Los Angeles Mission, and the City of Burbank starting the week of April 28th, 2020.

Ms. Stanton has enlisted the help of her friend, Mr. Earl, and one of her favorite restaurants, Buca di Beppo, to launch a campaign to distribute 5,000 nutritious meals in cooperation with The Salvation Army, Los Angeles Mission, and the City of Burbank. Locations will be throughout Los Angeles and Burbank.

"It was my thought that if I could pay for some meals and ask my friend, Robert, to match our donation, that together we could feed a lot of people during this incredibly difficult time," said Ms. Stanton. "Those of us who are able need to step up and help, and this is just my way and Popstar's way of trying to help the many people who are hurting now. Everyday, Popstar! works on reminding its fans about the importance of following the rules about social distancing and cleanliness and that someone's life may depend on it. Popstar! will continue to spread this message and others of hope for the future as well as hopefully setting an example of trying to help others during this very difficult time."

To reach this goal of distributing 5,000 meals, The Los Angeles Mission will receive two deliveries of 1,000 meals on April 29th and May 1. The Salvation Army will receive four deliveries of 500 meals each day on April 28th and 30th and again on May 5th and May 7th. The meals will be distributed by The Salvation Army Red Shield Community Center located in downtown Los Angeles. The Red Shield Community Center has served the downtown LA area since 1929. Combined, the agencies are to receive a total of 2,000 meals each. The remaining 1,000 meals are designated for the City of Burbank.

To distribute the 1,000 meals equally among Burbank, plans are currently in motion to deliver 400 hot meals to benefit Burbank's Senior Nutrition program. The seniors are familiar with the deliveries as they have already been receiving frozen meals weekly. As such, it looks like there is buzz amongst them as they eagerly anticipate the new hot meal deliveries. For the remaining 600 meals, the following week donations will be made to the PASS program. The PASS program will set up a distribution area to hand out the remaining 600 meals to their participants on delivery day, so the meals will not be delivered to individual families, the families will come to a designated area and pick up their meals. The City of Burbank's meal deliveries will commence the first week of May.

"When Elizabeth came to me with this idea, I immediately agreed," said Mr. Earl. "Food security is a huge issue, especially during this extremely difficult time, and the entire Buca di Beppo family is honored to participate in Elizabeth's charitable campaign." Through this act, Ms. Stanton wants to passionately encourage other people to partner with restaurants and other companies that can help supply needed materials and food for those in need.

Ms. Stanton plans to partner again with Mr. Earl to deliver another 5,000 meals during the week of May 4, Nurse's Appreciation Week in locations across the country to show their support and appreciation for our courageous frontline medical workers.

