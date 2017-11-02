Action for Healthy Kids® and Walmart Foundation Provide Universal School Breakfast Grants to more than 300 Schools for the 2017-2018 School Year

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Action for Healthy Kids® (AFHK) will provide Universal School Breakfast Grants to more than 300 schools in 27 states funded by the Walmart Foundation. Grants range from $500 to $3,000 and provide in-school assistance, technical support and funding for equipment to improve schools' nutritional environments and increase participation among hungry and undernourished children in the National School Breakfast Program.

Increasing access to and participation in school breakfast is critical to ensuring students are fueled to take on the school day. Research shows kids who eat school breakfast are more likely to consume diets adequate or better in key vitamins and minerals, have decreased behavioral problems and tardiness1, miss fewer schools days, and show increased cognitive and academic performance2. Universal Breakfast for Healthy Kids grants are designed to help administrators launch or expand the universal school breakfast program in under-resourced schools where 60% or more of the students qualify for free and/or reduced-price meals through the federal government's school meals programs.

"Thanks to the continued generosity of the Walmart Foundation, many more students will have access to school breakfast this year to help them start the day right," said Rob Bisceglie, CEO Action for Healthy Kids. "As more states expand breakfast after the bell and increase universal no-cost breakfast for those schools with the greatest need, these grants help to better equip schools in their ability to serve even more students in the National School Breakfast program."

Since 2009, AFHK has helped schools participate in the National School Breakfast program and increase breakfast participation among their students, on average, by 49%. Since 2011, with the Walmart Foundation's support, AFHK has provided funds and technical support to help schools serve more than 33 million breakfasts to more than 114,000 students who previously were eligible but did not participate in the National School Breakfast program.

"Funding to Action for Healthy Kids is part of our commitment to fight hunger, provide access to nutrition education, and create a more sustainable food system," said Eileen Hyde, Director of Hunger and Nutrition for the Walmart Foundation. "These funds will provide schools the support and resources they need to help level the playing field when it comes to providing access to school breakfast for all students."

A complete list of schools funded by AFHK as a result of the Walmart Foundation's support can be found at www.actionforhealthykids.org/Walmart.

About Action for Healthy Kids®

Action for Healthy Kids® is a nationwide grassroots network supporting school-based healthy eating and physical activity improvements that increase academic success. With funding opportunities, expert technical assistance and our flagship program, Game On, we mobilize schools, administrators and parents to develop healthy school environments for children. To learn more about the ways our 100,000+ volunteer network is helping to make Every Kid Healthy™, visit us at www.ActionforHealthyKids.org, on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/act4healthykids) and on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Act4HlthyKids).

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are committed to helping people live better through philanthropic efforts. By operating globally and giving back locally, Walmart is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the communities it serves and make a significant social impact within its core areas of giving: Hunger Relief & Healthy Eating, Sustainability, Career Opportunity and Women's Economic Empowerment. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are leading the fight against hunger in the United States with a $2 billion commitment through 2015. Walmart has donated more than 1 billion meals to those in need across the country. To learn more about Walmart's giving, visit foundation.walmart.com.

