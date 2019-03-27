Sales and marketing agency will represent the company's US food broadline distribution



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta announced today it has been appointed by High Liner Foods Incorporated as its U.S. foodservice agency of record. High Liner Foods, based in Lunenburg, Canada, is the #1 market share owner of fin fish in the U.S. and the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Acosta Foodservice, a U.S. foodservice sales and marketing agency headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, will represent the company's U.S. food broadline distribution, including military, deli and K-12 distribution.

"We are excited and honored for the opportunity to work with High Liner — a company that has truly transformed the seafood industry," said Jerry Peacock, President of Foodservice, Acosta. "Our Acosta Foodservice team is eager to get to work and deliver outcomes that will enable High Liner to take their business to the next level and position them for both long- and short-term success."

Acosta will formally begin representing High Liner on May 1. The partnership excludes distribution in the upper New York area.

About Acosta

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets. For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acosta-appointed-foodservice-agency-of-record-for-high-liner-foods-incorporated-300819748.html

SOURCE Acosta