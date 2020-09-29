Fall has a unique aesthetic. Sure, it's the best time to visit your favorite pumpkin patches and apple orchards, but it's also a great opportunity to flex those cooking muscles and get creative in the kitchen now that the air has cooled down. This colorful acorn squash will definitely get you in the fall spirit and easily turn dinner into a restaurant experience.

Not only is soup a great way to warm up during chilly days, but it's also an ideal dish to make ahead of time and freeze for a quick lunch. This recipe is loaded with seasonal ingredients, making it the perfect starter soup for holidays or weeknight dinners.

To make the acorn squash soup, first cut the squash in half and scrape out the seeds. Roast the squash for about 30 minutes in the oven. Then heat olive oil in a Dutch oven and saute the carrots and onions for a few minutes. Add in the squash flesh, apple, ginger, turmeric, coconut milk and water.

Once the soup comes to a boil, puree it with a blender and serve with pepitas, scallions, and parsley. The comforting dish is one of many soup recipes that are perfect for fall meals at home.

Acorn Squash Soup with Turmeric

Ingredients

1 acorn squash

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup shredded or diced carrot

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 an apple, diced

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 14-oz can unsweetened coconut milk

1 1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Cut the squash in half and scrape out the seeds.

Roast in a baking pan for about 30-40 minutes at 400ºF. You want the flesh to be soft.

In a Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat.

Add carrots and onions and saute 4 minutes.

Add squash flesh, apple, ginger, turmeric, coconut milk, water and salt, and pepper.

Stir and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, covered for about 10 minutes.

Puree soup with an immersion blender or put in your Vitamix. Be careful not to burn yourself.

Serve with pepitas, scallions, and parsley.

Recipe courtesy of Seasonal Cravings