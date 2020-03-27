Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Offers Nutrition Guidance During Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 Emergency

CHICAGO, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics has created the COVID-19 Nutrition Resource Center to offer guidance to the public about grocery shopping, healthful eating, recipes, food safety and more.

The COVID-19 Nutrition Resource Center is located on the Academy's website at eatright.org/coronavirus.

"The COVID-19 situation is dynamic, and each day brings new developments and challenges," said registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy Spokesperson Vandana Sheth. "It has affected virtually every aspect of society on a global scale. This country's nutrition and dietetics practitioners are no exception, both in serving our patients and clients and as residents of our communities. Protecting the health and safety of the public and our members remains at the forefront of all our work."

The COVID-19 Nutrition Resource Center provides information in English and Spanish, including tips for senior care, printout activities for children and infographics. The site also offers:

For health professionals, the Academy's member website eatrightPRO.org contains news and updates, including how registered dietitian nutritionists can use telemedicine services to consult with clients online: https://www.eatrightpro.org/coronavirus-resources.

The Academy will frequently update the COVID-19 Nutrition Resource Center as the world's response to COVID-19 continues to evolve.

The Academy recommends everyone follow guidance of local and federal health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and World Health Organization.

