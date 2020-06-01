Academy Of Nutrition And Dietetics Names 2020-2021 Board Of Directors

CHICAGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nineteen national leaders in nutrition, health and business will serve as the 2020-2021 Board of Directors of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Representing more than 100,000 credentialed practitioners, the Academy is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Board is responsible for strategic planning, policy development and fiscal management for the Academy.

Members of the Academy's Board of Directors will serve from June 1 until May 31, 2021. They are:

Catherine W. Christie, PhD, RDN, LDN, FAND, Jacksonville, Fla., Past Treasurer

Christie is the associate dean at the University of North Florida's Brooks College of Health and a professor in the department of nutrition and dietetics.

Sharon A. Cox, MA, RDN, LDN, FAND, Charlotte, N.C., House of Delegates Director

Cox is the owner and cofounder of Cox Duncan Network, a foodservice consulting firm specializing in food safety, food management, health and nutrition; and a senior consultant with Tecker International LLC.

David C. Donnan, MBA, PEng, Wilmette, Ill., Public Member

Donnan is a consultant to the consumer products, retail and technology industries and a partner emeritus at A.T. Kearney, where he ran the global food and beverage practice.

Linda T. Farr, RDN, CSOWM, LD, FAND, San Antonio, Texas, President

Farr is the owner of Nutrition Associates of San Antonio, doing business as Nutritious Table, providing personalized medical nutrition therapy to adults and teens.

Cecilia P. Fileti, MS, RDN, FADA, FAND, Redondo Beach, Calif., Director at Large

Fileti is the president of C.P. Fileti Associates Inc., a health communications and regulatory response firm serving the food, nutrition and health care sectors.

Margaret P. Garner, MS, RDN, LD, FAND, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Academy Foundation Chair

Garner is an associate professor of family medicine at the University of Alabama, executive director of the student health center and director of the department of health promotion and wellness.

Livleen Gill, MBA, RDN, LDN, Bethesda, Md., Treasurer-elect

Gill is the CEO of Bethesda NEWtrition & Wellness Solutions, a multidisciplinary primary care and wellness practice.

Joanne Graham, PhD, RD, Sacramento, Calif., House of Delegates Director

Graham is a research scientist at the California Public Employees' Retirement System's Health Innovation and Pilot Performance unit within the Health Plan Research and Administration Division.

Diane W. Heller, MMSc, RDN, LD, FAND, Marietta, Ga., Past Speaker, House of Delegates

Heller is a retired consultant at Nutrition Solutions, where she provided nutrition programs at corporations, in physicians' offices and in schools.

Ainsley Malone, MS, RDN, LD, CNSC, FAND, New Albany, Ohio, House of Delegates Director

Malone is a nutrition support dietitian at Mt. Carmel Health System and a clinical practice specialist with the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition.

Kathleen Niedert, MBA, RD, CSG, FADA, Hudson, Iowa, Treasurer

Niedert is the system quality assurance officer for Western Home Services.

Tammy Randall, MS, RDN, LD, FAND, Shaker Heights, Ohio, Speaker-elect, House of Delegates

Randall is an instructor and director of the master of science in public health nutrition internship in the department of nutrition at Case Western Reserve University.

Terri J. Raymond, MA, RDN, CD, FAND, Auburn, Wash., Immediate Past President

Raymond is the president and owner of Dietitian Consulting Service LLC.

Susan Roberts, DCN, RDN, LD, CNSC, FAND, Arlington, Texas, Director-at-Large

Roberts is the area director of clinical nutrition for Aramark Healthcare at Baylor Scott & White Health and director of the dietetic internship at Baylor University Medical Center.

Kevin L. Sauer, PhD, RDN, LD, FAND, Manhattan, Kan., President-elect

Sauer is a professor in the department of food, nutrition, dietetics and health at Kansas State University and co-director of the national Center for Food Safety Research in Child Nutrition Programs.

Ellen R. Shanley, MBA, RD, CDN, FAND, Glastonbury, Conn., Director-at-Large

Shanley is the dietetics director in the department of allied health sciences at the University of Connecticut's College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources.

James Weill, JD, Washington, D.C., Public Member

Weill retired in 2019 after 21 years as president of the Food Research & Action Center.

Lauri Wright, PhD, RDN, LD, FAND, Jacksonville, Fla., Speaker, House of Delegates

Wright is the chair of the department of nutrition and dietetics, director of the Center for Nutrition and Food Security and co-director of the doctorate in clinical nutrition program at the University of North Florida.

Patricia M. Babjak, MLIS, Chicago, Ill., Chief Executive Officer

Babjak oversees the Academy's Headquarters Team, including 170 employees and a $70 million annual budget; and is CEO of the Academy's Foundation, the only charitable organization devoted exclusively to nutrition and dietetics.

Representing more than 100,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-of-nutrition-and-dietetics-names-2020-2021-board-of-directors-301068624.html

SOURCE Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics