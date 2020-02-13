Abuelo's to Celebrate National Margarita Day with Fundraiser to Help End Childhood Hunger

For Every Premium Margarita Sold on February 22, Abuelo's Will Donate $2 to No Kid Hungry

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, famous for its authentic, made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, announced today that the restaurant chain will celebrate National Margarita Day on February 22 with a fundraiser to help end childhood hunger. For each Premium Margarita sold at any of its locations, Abuelo's will donate $2 to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America.

Each Abuelo's guest who purchases a premium hand-crafted margarita at Abuelo's on National Margarita Day will receive a No Kid Hungry sticker to show support for the cause, which provides the one in seven children living with hunger with the nutritious meals they need. Beverages included in the National Margarita Day fundraiser for No Kid Hungry include the popular El Jefe Margarita, Platinum Hand-Shaken Margarita, Skinny Margarita and Cerveza Rita.

"Giving back to our communities is part of our DNA at Abuelo's, and we partner with programs that benefit children, education and our military nationwide," said Bob Lin, President of Abuelo's. "We've worked with No Kid Hungry for several years, most recently to celebrate Abuelo's 30th anniversary, when we raised $12,000 dollars to fight childhood hunger. We're proud to work with No Kid Hungry again because children shouldn't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from."

Despite the abundance of food in America, too many children still live with hunger. No Kid Hungry addresses this problem through effective food programs such as school breakfast, which ensures that children don't start the day on an empty stomach, and summer meal programs that provide kids with nutritious meals when school is out of session. Learn more at www.nokidhungry.org.

About Abuelo's

Since its first opening in 1989, Abuelo's has consistently been on the leading edge of Mexican cuisine, combining menu creativity, outstanding food and beverage quality, colorful plate presentations and superior service in a true Mexican courtyard atmosphere. Abuelo's has received national accolades as the top-ranked Mexican food restaurant and as one of America's top overall restaurant chains in four consecutive biennial surveys by a leading national consumer rating magazine. Owned and operated by Food Concepts International in Lubbock Texas, the company currently has 35 full-service restaurants located in 12 states. For more information, visit www.abuelos.com or Abuelo's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Abuelos.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but one in seven kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

