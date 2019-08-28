$9.3 Billion Carbon Dioxide Markets, 2025 - Increasing Consumption in Medical, Food and Beverage, and Oil and Gas Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carbon Dioxide Market Analysis Report By Source (Hydrogen, Ethyl Alcohol, Ethylene Oxide, Substitute Natural Gas), By Application (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Medical), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon dioxide market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2025

The industry is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing consumption of CO2 in rapidly growing industries such as medical, food and beverage, and oil and gas is likely to strengthen demand.

The market is primarily driven by growing use of carbon dioxide in gas-based enhanced oil recovery (EOR). Depleting oil reserves, coupled with heavy dependence on crude oil imports, mainly in Asia Pacific, have led to the growth of EOR technology. With an increase in demand for crude oil and natural gas, the supply-demand gap is also widening.

As CO2 is a greenhouse gas, it is known to have a severe environmental impact. This has resulted in numerous carbon emission initiatives and effective carbon prices around the globe. New carbon pricing initiatives have been introduced at international, national, and subnational levels. In 2018, a total of 53 carbon pricing initiatives were implemented or are scheduled for implementation.

Ethyl alcohol was largest CO2 production source and accounted for over 30.0% of the total revenue in 2018. The economical processes involved, ease of production of carbon dioxide, and extensive availability of the source have led to initial penetration of the segment over the past few years. Substitute natural gas is projected to exhibit the highest volume-based CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Global demand for CO2 is expected to reach over 104,700 kilotons by 2025

The food and beverages application segment accounted for the largest share in the market with a total demand of over 31,690 kilotons in 2018

The North America CO2 market held the largest share in 2018 and is expected to reach just over 42,940 kilotons by 2025

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a volume-based CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025

is likely to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a volume-based CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2025 China , India , Indonesia , and several Southeast Asian countries hold immense potential in the market thanks to rapid development in the oil and gas, medical, and food processing industries

, , , and several Southeast Asian countries hold immense potential in the market thanks to rapid development in the oil and gas, medical, and food processing industries U.S. emerged as a major contributing country in 2018 and is projected to generate a net worth exceeding USD 2.8 billion by 2025

by 2025 Some of the noteworthy global CO2 manufacturers as well as distributors are Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Linde AG, Praxair Inc., and Air Liquide.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Information Procurement

1.3 Information Analysis

1.4 Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.5 Data Validation & Publishing

1.6 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.7 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Industrial Gases Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1 Major Raw Material Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Trends

3.3.2.1 Technology Trends

3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.4 Technology Overview

3.4.1 Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS)

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 Standard & Compliances

3.5.2 Safety

3.6 Environmental Impact Analysis

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.7.1.1 Increasing Use Of CO2 In Enhanced Oil Recovery (Eor)

3.7.1.2 Increasing Consumption Of CO2 In The Rapidly Growing Medical Industry

3.7.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.2.1 Increasing Carbon Emissions & High Cost Of CCS Technology

3.8 Business Environment Analysis: Carbon Dioxide Market

3.8.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.8.2 PESTEL analysis

3.9 Liquefaction Plants

3.10 Carbon Pricing Initiatives

3.11 Carbon Pricing Emission Coverage & Tax Composition

3.11.1 Carbon Price Gaps In Different Sectors

3.11.2 Estimated Emission Coverage & Permit Price, 2018

3.11.3 Effective Carbon Prices



Chapter 4 Carbon Dioxide: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition & Scope

4.2 Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis By Source, 2014 to 2025

4.3.1 Hydrogen

4.3.2 Ethyl Alcohol

4.3.3 Ethylene Oxide

4.3.4 Substitute Natural Gas

4.3.5 Others



Chapter 5 Carbon Dioxide: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis By Source, 2014 to 2025

5.3.1 Food & Beverages

5.3.2 Oil & Gas

5.3.3 Medical

5.3.4 Rubber

5.3.5 Fire Fighting

5.3.6 Others



Chapter 6 Carbon Dioxide: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Global carbon dioxide market: Regional movement analysis, 2018 & 2025



Chapter 7 Carbon Dioxide Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key Global Players, Recent Market Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

7.2 Key Company Categorization

7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.

The Linde Group

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

INOX Air Products Ltd.

Airgas, Inc.

Continental Carbonic Products, Inc.

Praxair, Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Air Liquide

Sicgil India Limited

