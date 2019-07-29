8 Kid-Friendly, Back-To-School Recipes

MISSION, Kan., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Save time and serve up better-for-you lunches, snacks, desserts and after-school energy boosts with these simple and affordable recipes.

By packing quick and easy lunches, you can have your kids set for each busy day without sacrificing time together. Shopping for your grade-A, back-to-school essentials at a store like ALDI means you'll use quality ingredients to prepare fun, better-for-you lunchboxes and more.

Consider these eight recipe ideas to pack a better lunchbox. Get schooled in savings and check out aldi.us to find more back-to-school inspiration.

1. Secret Veggie Turkey Nuggets – Sneak those all-important veggies into your child's lunch with these baked nuggets that combine ground turkey, cauliflower, zucchini and onions. Add a favorite dipping sauce to the lunchbox for a tasty, nutritious midday meal.

2. Bento Box Lunch – If your child is adventurous when it comes to flavors, combine a turkey sandwich roll, quinoa salad, broccoli salad and cinnamon apples in this full-flavored bento box.

3. Fruit Leather Wraps – Snack time doesn't have to mean candy and other unhealthy options. Instead, provide a sweet treat that's all-natural with blueberries and raspberries in these fruity wraps that are both guilt- and gluten-free.

4. Tropical Granola Bar – One of the most versatile snacks to enjoy nearly any time of day: granola bars. This homemade version combines dried fruit with pumpkin flax and quick oats for a sweet, nutritious treat.

5. Peanut Butter Granola Bites – Make dessert a more nutritious venture with the classic combination of peanut butter, fruit and honey. These small bites of savory flavor can be ready in just 12 minutes for a nighttime snack the whole family can share.

6. Strawberry Yogurt Bars – The nutritious combination of oats and strawberries makes for a tasty treat. This kid-friendly recipe is an easy option to make ahead and serve anytime.

7. Tropical Superfruit Smoothie – It only takes six natural ingredients and five minutes to make a supercharged after-school snack.

8. Carrot Pineapple Smoothie – Before diving into the evening's homework assignments, help your little learner refuel with fruits and veggies in this creamy smoothie.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/8-kid-friendly-back-to-school-recipes-300892492.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate