$7.68 Billion Yeast Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Global Research Report 2018
DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Yeast - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Yeast market accounted for $3.01 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% to reach $7.68 billion by 2026
The increasing bakery industry and growing demand for ease food are some of the factors boosting the market growth. On the contrary, severe food shell-life policies are the major attributes hampering the yeast market. Moreover, yeast as a substitute to Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) is providing ample opportunities for the market in the near future.
Yeast is one of the most commonly used micro-organisms in the processing of food and beverages. It is used in the process of fermentation for its abilities in aiding carbon - release, imparting better odour, taste, consistency and flavour to food. It is considered as the most dependable fermenting agent in spite of a mixture of other chemical fermentation agents existing in the market.
With respect to applications, the food section is attributed to expand due to the increasing use of yeast in snack seasonings and topping, ready-to-eat meals, processed fish, meat and analogy, dairy, bakery, beverages, and dietary supplements.
By geography, the European yeast market is witnessing to expand owing to the growing consumption of processed food products, rising alcohol consumption, and day to day increasing awareness about the nutritive value of yeast.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Yeast Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fresh Yeast
5.3 Dry Yeast
5.4 Instant Yeast
5.5 Other Yeast Forms
5.5.1 Rapid-Rise Yeast
6 Global Yeast Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Feed Yeast
6.3 Bio-Ethanol Yeast
6.4 Baker's Yeast
6.5 Wine Yeast
6.6 Brewer's Yeast
6.7 Other Types
6.7.1 Nutritional Yeast
6.7.2 supplement yeast
6.7.3 Industrial Yeast
7 Global Yeast Market, By Strain
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Saccharomyces Carlsbergiensis
7.3 Torulaspora Delbrueckii
7.4 Saccharomyces Ludwigii
7.5 Kluyveromyces Lactis
7.6 Kluyveromyces Fragilis
7.7 Cyberlindnera Jadinii
7.8 Other Strain
8 Global Yeast Market, By Derivatives
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Yeast Hydrolysates
8.3 Yeast Culture
8.4 Yeast Bound To Carriers
8.5 Yeast Autolysates
8.6 High Purified Betaglucanes
8.7 Distiller's Dried Grains With Solubles (DDGS)
8.8 Other Derivatives
9 Global Yeast Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceuticals
9.3 Food
9.3.1 Prepared Food
9.3.2 Non-Alcoholic Beverages
9.3.3 Bakery
9.3.4 Alcoholic Beverages
9.3.5 Other Foods
9.4 Other Applications
9.4.1 Animal Feed Industry
10 Global Yeast Market, ByGeography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Cargill
12.2 Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.
12.3 Associated British Foods PLC
12.4 Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S
12.5 Alltech, Inc.
12.6 Kerry Group PLC
12.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company
12.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.
12.9 Lallemand Inc.
12.10 Synergy Flavors
12.11 Leiber GmbH
12.12 Nutreco Holding N.V.
12.13 Lesaffre Yeast Corporation
12.14 Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd
12.15 Diamond V Mills
12.16 Pacific Ethanol
12.17 Biomin
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m9dnj3/7_68_billion?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-68-billion-yeast-market-outlook-2017-2026---global-research-report-2018--300786881.html
SOURCE Research and Markets