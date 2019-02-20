The 7 Vegan Recipes Every ‘Seafood’ Lover Needs

Looking for vegan seafood recipes? You’ve come to the right place. At many restaurants, lobsters and crabs are torn apart while alive so that they can be eaten.
With these great vegan seafood recipes, you can enjoy your favorite tastes without harming animals or the environment:
1. Crunchy Vegan Crab Rangoon
Find more incredible vegan seafood recipes by Olives for Dinner.
2. Watermelon Sesame Poke Bowl
3. Decadent Vegan Lobster Bisque
4. Creamy Hearts of Palm “Crab” Salad
5. Ingenious Vegan Lobster Tail
6. Bell Pepper Smoked Salmon
Red bell peppers, peeled and marinated, with a flavor and texture reminiscent of smoked salmon. Of course it is not a 1 to 1 imitation of salmon that would pass as one in blind taste tests, that’s not the intention. But rather it functions as one as a wonderful toast topping, sushi or sashimi component, or a stand alone appetizer. The full recipe on the blog now (link in bio). . #vegan #plantbased #salmon #pepper #smoked #dreamyrecipevideos
7. Good Catch Fish-Free Red Curry
