7 Pasta Dishes for Family Meals Month!

September is Family Meals Month! With each family members’ busy schedule, it can often seem impossible to sit down together to share a meal. However, studies show that family meals carry lifelong benefits. Children who grow up sharing meals with family are more likely to exhibit prosocial behavior as adults, such as sharing, fairness and respect. Taking time to connect with loved ones in the kitchen and around a table is a way to nourish tummies, relationships and overall health.
To make life easier, here are some easy and nutritious pasta meals your family will love:
- Quick Cajun Ziti Skillet– Incorporating bold flavors with a staple like pasta gives picky eaters a way to try something new. The Cajun seasoning in this dish will bring a little Louisiana flair to your table.
- Vegan Cacio e Pepe– This 20-minute pasta classic is transformed with a cashew “Parmesan” sauce, making it completely vegan.
- Spinach and Garlic Orecchiette Gratinée– Do you have some leftover chicken or fish in the fridge? Keep your dinner prep simple with this delicious pasta recipe that makes for a perfect side dish.
- Mushroom and Kale Pesto Pasta with Toasted Hazelnuts– A fresh take on pesto will be sure to please your entire family. Using whole wheat linguine makes this dish taste earthy and flavorful, while still being a nutritional powerhouse.
- Pasta e Fagioli Verde– A lightened up version of the traditional pasta e fagioli will be sure to warm your family’s tummies! You can also make this dish gluten-free by choosing your favorite gluten-free pasta shells.
- Mason Jar Miso Soup– Skip the take out and make this 15 minute instant miso soup at home. At only 170 calories per serving, you’ll feel great making this for your family.
- Reinvented Mac and Cheese with Garlic-Herb Crumb Topping– Mac and cheese, one of everyone’s favorites, gets a healthy twist with this veggie-filled, herb-topped recipe. This delicious dish will have everyone asking for seconds!
Share one of your favorite pasta meals that your family loves to eat together using #PastaFits and #FamilyMealsMonth! Pasta Fits and the National Pasta Association are Community Collaborators for the month of September to encourage families to eat more meals together.
For more recipe ideas, click here.
