7-Eleven Treats Everyone to Scary Good Halloween Pizza Deals

$3 Pizza through 7NOW® Delivery App and 7Rewards® Loyalty Program Buy One-Get One Offers



IRVING, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooking dinner for goblins and ghouls on Halloween on a week night takes dinner prep to a whole different level. 7-Eleven® stores are offering two ways to save customer's time and money on dinner as they begin their hectic Halloween celebrations:

Buy One-Get One 7Rewards take-out pizza deal ( $7 for two large pizzas) 10/31 – 11/1*

$3 pizza ordered through the 7NOW delivery app 10/31 – 11/1**

October is National Pizza Month, and Halloween is one of the top pizza-selling days of the entire year, at 7-Eleven stores and everywhere else. 7-Eleven pizza makes dinner easy, convenient and affordable. Available in Cheese, Pepperoni and Extreme Meat, the oven-baked pizzas can be served with cut fruit, fresh-made green salads as well as bone-in and boneless wings available at participating 7-Eleven stores. Salad, fruit and wing selections vary by location.

"Halloween is one of the most popular holidays with kids, teens and young adults – the ages of some of our most frequent shoppers," said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president of food and proprietary beverages. "7-Eleven wants to make things simpler for mom and dad too. These pizza offers save them time and money and gives them the option to shop at their neighborhood store or order from home."

To receive the buy one-get one pizza deal, customers can stop by their nearest 7-Eleven store, grab the hot-to-go pizzas and scan their 7Rewards membership code in the 7-Eleven app at checkout.

Those who don't have time to stop at a store can order $3 pizzas, beverages (including beer and wine in participating markets) and more through the 7NOW delivery app to receive their order in about 30 minutes. Delivery is free on first-time 7NOW app orders.

"7-Eleven is expanding the definition of convenience, and we are doing it through digital solutions that offer customers not only added convenience, but also great deals both inside and outside the store," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven vice president of digital and head of delivery. "Whether they choose to shop at their local 7-Eleven or have 7-Eleven brought to them, we want to simplify life and give them what they want or need wherever they may be. With 7NOW, shopping at 7-Eleven has never been easier."

The 7NOW and 7-Eleven apps are available from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Customers can sign up for the 7Rewards loyalty program by (1) downloading the 7‑Eleven mobile app, (2) using the 7Rewards website, (3) messaging the 7‑Eleven Bot on Facebook Messenger or (4) securing a physical 7Rewards loyalty card at a store

Delivery via the 7NOW app is available in more than 200 cities, serving more than 25 million households. Markets include: Austin, Texas; Baltimore, Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Dallas-Fort Worth; Denver; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Miami-Fort Lauderdale; New York City; Norfolk-Portsmouth, Virginia; Orlando-Daytona, Florida; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; Sacramento, California; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; San Diego; San Francisco; Seattle-Tacoma; Tampa, Florida; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Washington, D.C.

For more information about 7Rewards, 7NOW and other 7‑Eleven innovations, visit 7‑Eleven.com.

* Buy One-Get One 7Rewards take-out pizza offer valid 10/31/19 – 11/1/19. Limit 1 offer, per customer, per day, while supplies last.

**$3 large pizza offer valid 10/31/19 – 11/1/19. Limit 1 per order while supplies last. A small basket fee may apply to any offer if min purchase requirement is not met. Delivery charges may apply. Limited delivery area.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7‑Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7‑Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in 28 participating markets, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-eleven-treats-everyone-to-scary-good-halloween-pizza-deals-300946402.html

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.