$69.59 Bn Fermentation Ingredients Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

The "Fermentation Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Fermentation Ingredients market accounted for $29.00 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to reach $69.59 billion by 2026.

Increasing demand for healthy food amongst consumers of all age groups is propelling the growth of the market. On the contrary, huge expenses of ingredients and potential health risks caused by fermentation are a few hampering found in the market.

Fermentation process is a biological process and it has requirements of sterility and use of cellular enzyme reactions instead of chemical reactions aided by inanimate catalyst at particular temperature and pressure. It is a process through which, the bacteria convert carbohydrate (such as sugar or starch) into an acid or alcohol.

Among Applications, food and beverages segment commanded the largest market share. The growth for this segment is due to the growing consumption of fermentation ingredients for various uses such as food preservation and increase in shelf life of food products.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific acquired the largest market share, which can be attributed to the high demand for quality food and personal care products, which in turn led to the increase in demand for the market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Form

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Liquid Form

5.3 Dry Form

6 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Type of Ingredients

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Artificial Sweeteners

6.2.1 Agave Syrup

6.2.2 Honey

6.2.3 Sugar

6.3 Brine

6.4 Water

6.5 Salt

6.5.1 Kosher

6.5.2 Sea Salt

6.5.3 Canning

7 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Continuous Fermentation

7.3 Batch Fermentation

7.4 Anaerobic Fermentation

7.5 Aerobic Fermentation

8 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Organic Acids

8.3 Industrial Enzymes

8.4 Alcohols

8.4.1 Ethanol

8.5 Polymer (Polysacchrides/Xanthan)

8.6 Amino Acids

8.7 Antibiotics

8.8 Vitamins

8.9 Other Types

9 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Online Stores

9.3 Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

9.4 Other Distribution Channels

9.4.1 Unorganized Retailers

9.4.2 Health Stores

10 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Paper

10.3 Animal Feed

10.4 Pharmaceuticals

10.5 Personal Care

10.6 Food and Beverages

10.6.1 Bakery

10.6.2 Brewery & Distilling

10.6.3 Dairy Products

10.7 Biofuel

10.8 Textile & Leather

10.9 Wineries and Spirits

10.10 Agriculture

10.11 Other Applications

10.11.1 Environmental

10.11.2 Bioremediation

11 Global Fermentation Ingredients Market, ByGeography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

13.1 Cargill, Incorporated

13.2 CHR. Hansen A/S

13.3 E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

13.4 BASF SE

13.5 Associated British Food (ABF)

13.6 Allied Bakeries

13.7 CSK Food Enrichment

13.8 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

13.9 Ajinomoto Corporation Inc.

13.10 Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

13.11 Dawn Food Products

13.12 Dohler Group

13.13 Bakels

13.14 Ingredion

13.15 ROquette Group

13.16 Lallemand Inc.

13.17 Lonza

13.18 Puratos Group

13.19 Kerry Group

13.20 Evonik industries

