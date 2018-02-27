5WPR Named Top 10 Food & Beverage PR Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), an award-winning and top 15 independently owned PR firm in the U.S., has been named a top 10 Food & Beverage PR firm by O'Dwyer's.

With key clients including ZICO Coconut Water, Sparkling ICE, GAEA, Whole Foods Market, Santa Margherita, Purity Vodka, Carrington Farms and more, 5W has extensive experience creating brand stories and developing long-term creative strategies across the Food & Beverage category.

The 5W team of Food & Beverage experts are true professionals in the space – partnering with well-known names in addition to new brands, products and lines, restaurants and retail markets to increase brand awareness and ensure maximum coverage, giving clients an unparalleled experience that guarantees delivered results through integrated campaigns including PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media.

"5WPR is proud and excited to be recognized as a top 10 Food & Beverage PR agency," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR. "Every day, the team hits the ground running, working hard for our clients. In such a crowded Food & Beverage space, 5W knows how to deliver results. We're continuously innovating, increasing our digital and social services and this is guaranteed to help us continue to expand within the division."

5WPR's diverse roster of client experience includes JetSmarter, Welch's, Walgreens, The Trade Desk, All-Clad, Jane Iredale, It's a 10, Anheuser-Busch, Evian Natural Spring Water, Wendy Williams and many more.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-named-top-10-food--beverage-pr-firm-300605022.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations