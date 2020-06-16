5WPR Food and Beverage Practice Named Top 15 in US for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings naming 5W Public Relations' Food and Beverage PR practice among the top 15 in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year. O'Dwyer's ranks PR agencies based on their fees, and reviews PR firm's income statements from the previous year to determine the 2020 rankings.

5WPR understands the competitive environment in the food and beverage industry and has developed tried and true strategies for hyper-targeting their clients' core demographic. From facilitating the launch of new products, to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, 5W's experience in the food and beverage arena gets clients the results they are looking for.

"This recognition of the food and beverage team is a direct result of their creative drive in an ever-changing space," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "I'm proud of their ability to deliver phenomenal results year after year."

The team looks forward to another year of delivering outstanding results for clients including Sparkling Ice, ZICO Beverages, Santa Margherita, Paris Baguette, Dos Caminos, Acker Wines, and Central Park landmark, Tavern on the Green, among many others.

5WPR's food and beverage practice offers strategic campaigns for clients including media relationship, thought leadership, executive profiling, award submissions, product placement, digital marketing, as well as influencer partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media; the team executes full-service campaigns and ensuring maximum coverage for their clients.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

