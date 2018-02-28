The 5th Annual Tequila & Taco Festival Brings Craft Cocktails and Culinary Delights to HarborWalk Village

DESTIN, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiesta like there is no Manana! One of the most popular events on the Destin Harbor, Tequila & Taco Fest, kicks off the Spring event season—March 9-11, 2018. Visitors from across the Southeast enjoy a weekend full of exquisite culinary delights.

New to this year's festival—10 unique craft cocktails including a Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita and a Coconut Mule. More than 15 local restaurants will compete to take home the top prize for Best Taco as they put their own creative twist on fish, chicken, beef and authentic Latin tacos.

"We are excited to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Tequila & Taco Fest. Because of the growing popularity of this event, we have added several new components that extend over the entire weekend," said Ryan Magee, Event Director for HarborWalk Village. "We see this event continuing to grow year after year."

This year's festival features an exclusive VIP Weekend Package. This all-inclusive package includes:

Weekend accommodations at the luxurious Emerald Grande at HarborWalk Village Resort (2-nights)

A VIP welcome reception on Friday, March 9 at Crab Island Cantina

Exclusive access to the VIP area on Saturday, March 10th during the main event

VIP Brunch at Crab Island Cantina on Sunday, March 11th

General Admission and Taco only tickets for the main tasting event on Saturday, March 10th are also available for purchase at https://www.eventliveus.com.

Tequila & Taco Fest is proud to support several local charities with the proceeds from this event. Benefiting charities include Food for Thought, Emerald Coast Children's Advocacy Center and the Emerald Coast Honor Games.

About HarborWalk Village: Located in the heart of Destin at the foot of the Destin Bridge, HarborWalk Village at the Emerald Grande is truly a destination for all ages. Featuring a variety of restaurants, nightlife venues, boutiques and activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy. An active events calendar featuring annual firework shows, food festivals and concerts make HarborWalk Village a waterfront destination for unique experiences and memorable moments.

