505 Southwestern® And Chef Eric Greenspan Announce Winner Of The "Clash Of The Hatch" Food Truck Contest

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Food Group and 505 Southwestern® are excited to announce the winner of their unique campaign, the "Clash of the Hatch," a food truck challenge curated by 505 Southwestern® and Chef Eric Greenspan.

In 2017, 505 Southwestern® set out to prove that its Hatch Valley green chile really does make anything taste better. With this in mind, the "Clash of the Hatch" contest was born: ten of LA's most innovative food trucks competed to develop a unique entrée inspired by the bold, authentic flavor of their fire-roasted Hatch Valley green chile.

LA's participating trucks were Locol, Border Grill, Baby's Badass Burgers, Grilled Cheese Truck, South Philly Experience, Vchos Pupusas, Chubbee Monkee, India Jones, Dogtown Dogs and Wise Barbecue Co.

This innovative, chef-driven food challenge led to the creation of the 505 Southwestern® Hatch Valley Burger & Fry Sauce by "Clash of the Hatch" winner, Baby's Badass Burgers (BBB). Known to BBB's customers as "Love Child Hatch Chile Sauce" on the BBB menu, its popularity soared and Baby's Badass Burgers won with an overwhelming number of contest votes.

BBB owners Erica Cohen and Lori Barbera decided to make this a contest within a contest. They tasked BBB chefs with creating recipes using 505 Southwestern® green chile and the winner would receive a percentage of the $20,000 cash prize. Chef Joel Gomez, with BBB for about two years, created the "Love Child Hatch Chile Sauce" served on a signature burger and it became so popular that repeat customers often requested the sauce on the side and on different versions of their burgers. BBB owners say, "We honestly had no idea what Hatch chile was when this started but we fell in love with the flavor and the crossover popularity with the sauce speaks volumes to how fun getting this product out to the market via Flagship will be."

Rob Holland, the company's CEO said, "We came up with 'Clash of the Hatch' as a way to engage with LA's best food truck operators and create awareness of our wonderful Hatch Valley Green Chile and how it can be used to make almost any dish taste great. Just as we hoped, we have ended up with a product that our whole team is passionate and excited about."

As the winner, Baby's Badass Burgers will now work with the Flagship global research and development team in Burbank, California to develop a version of their winning menu item as a consumer retail food product. 505 Southwestern® will work to distribute this product into retail channels, and Baby's Badass Burgers will receive 1% of the net revenue, up to a maximum grand total of $100,000.

