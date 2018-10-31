500 Scouts to Host 7th Annual "Food Drive-Thru" Charity Event

CALABASAS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Annual "Food Drive-Thru" charity event (a drive-through food drive collection) is set to take place November 10 & 11- two weekends prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. Organized and run by local Boy Scouts & Scouts (kids age 6-17 years old), the charity event will take place from 9:00am – 5:00pm each day in Calabasas at the Commons parking lot (4799 Commons Way, Calabasas, CA). Over 500 Scouts have volunteered to work the event throughout the weekend.

The Scout volunteers help to staff the two-day event by accepting non-perishable food donations, sorting the food items, and boxing them. The donated food will then be delivered to the West Valley Food Pantry to help feed people in need. Previous year's events have collected 55,000 pounds of food annually, which helps to feed over 10,000 clients of the Pantry. Since the event's inception in 2012, over 276,300 pounds of food have been collected.

The beloved community event has attracted many celebrities as well as civic leaders, and the support of local businesses.

