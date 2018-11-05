5 Stuffed Pasta Dishes

As the weather gets cooler, many of us start turning to comfort food to keep us warm. Comfort food can come in all forms, but stuffed pasta is a classic. These pasta dishes are filled with a warm, hearty center of either meat, cheese, or veggies, for a delicious meal that you and your family will crave! Having a hard time deciding which ones to try? We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites that will keep your meals healthy, simple and satisfying.

1. Healthy Stuffed Shells

One the best parts of eating stuffed pasta is enjoying a bit of cheese! These stuffed shells guarantee a rich mozzarella experience, but also remain low in fat. This recipe offers a nutritious yet delicious stuffed shell a few twists on a classic.

2. Tex-Mex Turkey Manicotti

Manicotti gets a unique spin that your family will be sure to love with this Tex-Mex inspired meal. Ground turkey and veggies are combined with flavorful spices like cumin, paprika and oregano. For meat lovers, veggie lovers and those looking to add more protein to a diet, this is a perfect choice and doubles as a great make-ahead dish for parties!

3. Lunchbox Pesto Tortellini

Contributed by Sally Kuzemchak from Real Mom Nutrition, this recipe guarantees a nutritious meal. With ingredients like baby spinach, baby kale and walnuts, the tortellini becomes a perfect pairing for this pesto.

4. Crispy Ravioli with Marinara Dipping Sauce

Everyone is familiar with ravioli, one of our favorite stuffed pastas, but have you thought about preparing them in a different way? Crispy ravioli offers a unique experience and only takes 30 minutes to make. You can make these as a snack or as a fun appetizer. They are sure to be a crowd pleaser!

5. Roasted Root Vegetable and Ricotta Manicotti

Carrots, parsnips and celery root get roasted together and stuffed into manicotti shells in this fall-inspired pasta dish. The cream sauce is light and keeps the delicate manicotti covered while baking. It also adds extra flavor and decadence, without all of the calories.

If you try any of these recipes, tag us on social @PastFits with #MyPastaFits!

