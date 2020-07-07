4Sisters Rice Announces Retail Distribution with Over 4,000 Grocery Stores Nationwide

Family-Owned, Sustainable Rice Brand Takes the Pantry Aisle by Storm with Rapid Growth

MER ROUGE, La., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Sisters Rice, maker of farm-to-table organic and conventional rice products, proudly announces in-store retail distribution at over 4,000 grocery stores across the United States. Rapidly growing the brand's retail footprint in just four months, 4Sisters Rice is now available at a variety of grocery stores, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger (Dillons, Fry's, Smith's), Hy-Vee, H-E-B, Rouses Markets, Brookshire's, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Hannaford, and Woodman's.



The distribution momentum for 4Sisters Rice is fueled by the brand's commitment to bring sustainably grown, organic and natural rice to consumers nationwide. Meeting the increased demand for healthier, shelf-stable products, 4Sisters Rice is fully traceable from farm to table and domestically grown in Mer Rouge, Louisiana with no chemicals or fertilizers.

"With more people cooking from home than ever before, we're thrilled with the strong reception we've received from retailers and consumers for 4Sisters Rice," shared Meryl Kennedy, CEO of Kennedy Rice Mill and Founder of 4Sisters Rice. "We knew there was a strong appetite amongst shoppers for high quality organic and natural rice, and our meaningful retail partnerships have ensured accessibility on grocery shelves across the country. As our father used to say, 'take a little grain and make a big difference in the world,' and that's exactly what we plan to do as we continue to quickly grow our retail presence in 2020, and provide a healthier twist on the signature pantry staple."

Founded by four sisters who grew up on their father's rice farm, 4Sisters Rice is a certified women-owned business that continues their family's legacy. The brand is led by agricultural trailblazer and the youngest of the four sisters, Meryl Kennedy. She is the first female to assume the position of Vice Chairman of the USA Rice Miller's Board and holds seats on the Board of Directors for The Rice Foundation, USA Rice, USA Rice Council and USA Rice Executive Committee. Additionally serving as the CEO of Kennedy Rice Mill, Meryl was one of the first in the industry to identify the need to bring sustainably grown and organic products into the retail market, and began transitioning portions of their farmland towards organic production in 2015.

With the brand's current portfolio including Long Grain Organic White Rice, Long Grain Organic Brown Rice and Enriched Extra Long Grain White Rice, 4Sisters Rice is on a mission to bring healthy rice from their family farm in Louisiana to dinner tables nationwide. As the brand continues to accelerate its retail distribution, 4Sisters Rice products are also available direct-to-consumer at the brand's online store.

For additional information, please visit www.4sistersrice.com/ .

About 4Sisters Rice

Founded by four sisters who grew up on their father's Louisiana rice farm, 4Sisters Rice continues his legacy by bringing organic and natural rice products from farm to table. Rooted in the commitment to take a little grain and make a big difference in the world, 4Sisters Rice is sustainability grown in Mer Rouge, Louisiana with no chemicals or fertilizers. Dedicated to creating better food for a better world, 4Sisters Rice provides yummy, healthy rice directly from their family farm in Louisiana to dinner tables nationwide. 4Sisters Rice retails in store at Kroger, Walmart, Fry's, Dillions, Whole Foods, Rouses, Fresh Thyme, Brookshires and more, and is available for purchase online at 4sistersrice.com/shop.

Learn more at 4sistersrice.com, and follow along with @4SistersRice on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4sisters-rice-announces-retail-distribution-with-over-4-000-grocery-stores-nationwide-301089180.html

SOURCE 4Sisters