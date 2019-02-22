$44.3 Bn Feed Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Antioxidants), Livestock, Form, Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increase in the demand and consumption of animal-based products such as dairy and dairy-based products, meat, and eggs are projected to drive the overall growth of the feed additives market

The global feed additives market size is projected to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2018 to USD 44.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The feed additives market is driven by various factors such as an increase in the demand and consumption of animal-based products, growth in feed production, standardization of meat products owing to disease outbreaks, and implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices to improve meat quality have led to the increased consumption of feed additives. However, volatility in the raw material prices of natural feed additives and the stringent regulatory framework is projected to hinder the growth of the market.



The preservatives segment is projected to be the fastest growing type in the feed additives market, in terms of value.



The demand for feed preservatives has increased due to the rising focus of the feed manufacturer on extending the shelf life of the feed. Significant dietary changes have occurred in livestock breeding, which has resulted in the increased need and usage of feed preservatives such as mold inhibitors and anti-caking agents. Furthermore, the use of mold inhibitors besides enhancing the shelf life of the product by reducing the proliferation of mycotoxin-producing molds, maintain the moisture content in the feed, preventing it from drying up.



The poultry segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



Growing concerns about animal health and consumer preferences for a specific color of egg yolk and meat has led to an increasing demand for poultry feed additives. Moreover, carotenoids are also added to the diet of chicken to impart colors in their legs and skin that is preferred in countries such as China and the US. Additionally, the increasing demand for broilers as compared to any other meat is projected to drive the feed additives for broilers, which in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the poultry segment.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the feed additives market, in terms of value.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing, due to large livestock population and their growth rate. Furthermore, the demand for poultry is estimated to increase in India and China due to factors such as the focus on meat quality, and public health campaigns, which encourage the consumption of lower-fat protein options. Fish consumption is also increasing in the region owing to similar health trends. On the other hand, there has been an increase in the production as well as consumption of dairy products in the region. These factors are expected to drive the feed additives market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Feed Additives Market

4.2 Feed Additives Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 Asia Pacific: Feed Additives Market, By Key Type & Country

4.4 Feed Additives Market, By Livestock & Region

4.5 Feed Additives Market, By Type & Region

4.6 Feed Additives Market, By Source



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand and Consumption of Livestock-Based Products

5.2.1.2 Growth in Feed Production

5.2.1.3 Rise in Awareness About Feed Quality

5.2.1.4 Standardization of Meat Products Owing to Disease Outbreaks

5.2.1.5 Implementation of Innovative Animal Husbandry Practices to Improve Meat Quality

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ban on Antibiotics in Different Nations

5.2.2.2 Volatile Raw Material Prices for Natural Feed Additives

5.2.2.3 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Shifting Toward Natural Growth Promoters

5.2.3.2 Increase in Demand for Nutritional Supplements for Monogastric Animals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Quality Control of Genetic Feed Additive Products Manufactured By Asian Companies

5.2.4.2 Sustainability of Feed and Livestock Chain

5.3 Value Chain: Feed Additives Market

5.4 Raw Material Analysis

5.4.1 Total Production of Feed Ingredients and their Usage in Feed

5.4.2 Price Analysis of Feed Raw Materials



6 Regulatory Framework

6.1 Regulations

6.1.1 Feed Additives Regulatory Approval From the European Union

6.1.2 Time Duration for A Feed Additive in the Register

6.1.3 Registration of Feed Additives

6.1.4 Packaging of Feed Additives

6.1.5 Labeling of Feed Additives

6.1.6 Manufacture and Sale of Feed Additives

6.1.7 Import of Feed Additives

6.1.8 Re-Evaluation of Feed Additives

6.2 Regulatory Framework, Country-Wise

6.2.1 Brazil

6.2.2 China

6.2.3 The European Union

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Africa



7 Feed Additives Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Amino Acids

7.3 Phosphates

7.4 Vitamins

7.5 Acidifiers

7.6 Carotenoids

7.7 Enzymes

7.8 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

7.9 Flavors & Sweeteners

7.10 Antibiotics

7.11 Minerals

7.12 Antioxidants

7.13 Non-Protein Nitrogen

7.14 Preservatives

7.15 Phytogenics

7.16 Probiotics



8 Feed Additives Market, By Livestock

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ruminants

8.3 Poultry

8.4 Swine

8.5 Aquatic Animal

8.6 Others



9 Feed Additives Market, By Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Dry

9.3 Liquid



10 Feed Additives Market, By Source

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Synthetic

10.3 Natural



11 Feed Additives Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.3 Innovators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Smse)

12.3.1 Progressive Companies

12.3.2 Starting Blocks

12.3.3 Responsive Companies

12.3.4 Dynamic Companies

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 Expansions & Investments

12.5.2 Acquisitions

12.5.3 New Product Launches

12.5.4 Agreements, Collaborations, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cargill

13.2 ADM

13.3 Dowdupont

13.4 Evonik

13.5 BASF

13.6 DSM

13.7 Solvay

13.8 Ajinomoto

13.9 Novozymes

13.10 Chr. Hansen

13.11 Invivo

13.12 Nutreco

13.13 Kemin

13.14 Adisseo

13.15 Alltech



