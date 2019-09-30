360 Vodka Introduces KC Barbeque Flavor

Kansas City's Hometown Vodka Now Has a Homegrown Flavor



KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 360 Vodka is proud to introduce the ultimate flavor to honor its Kansas City roots. Spicy and sweet, tangy and true, 360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka celebrates the barbeque taste and tradition that represent the heart and soul of this great city.

Kansas City Barbeque has a heritage that dates back to the early 1900s, when the "Father of Kansas City Barbeque" Henry Perry first sold slow-smoked meats wrapped in newspaper for twenty-five cents in the city's Garment District and opened the city's first barbeque restaurant in an old trolley barn.

Barbeque-flavored vodka is a first in a category that has produced just about every flavor that can be imagined. 360 KC Barbeque will be an incomparable addition to Bloody Mary bars, making it a perfect choice for everything from brunch to cookouts to football tailgates.

360 Vodka is a premium brand of McCormick Distilling Co. in Weston, Missouri. Founded in 1856 and home to the historic Holladay Distillery, McCormick Distilling Co. is the oldest business in the Kansas City area. The brand recently announced a landmark local partnership in becoming the Official Vodka of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We are very proud of our Kansas City roots and love the traditions of this great city," said Patrick Fee, Vice President of Marketing, McCormick Distilling Co. "360 KC Barbeque gives us the opportunity to pay tribute to Kansas City with a flavor that no one has ever done before but that makes all the sense in the world to us."

In its initial launch, 360 KC Barbeque will be a limited release available solely throughout the Kansas City Metro area and is expected to hit shelves this week.

360 KC Barbeque Flavored Vodka – 35% alcohol by volume – Distilled from Grain – Earth Friendly Distilling Co., Weston, MO

