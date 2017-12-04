$34.2 Billion Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market 2017: Global Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cattle Feed and Feed Additives: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Cattle Feed and Feed Additives will Grow from $31.3 Billion in 2017 to $34.2 Billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 1.8%
The term cattle refer to beef cattle/stock, dairy cows, calves and breeding stock. The cattle feed market, for the purposes of this report, includes animal feed largely classified as compound feed and simple feed blends. Although cattle feed can sometimes include hay and dried forage, the report does not include these details. Forage is natural food that is discovered and consumed by animals grazing (i.e., pasture grass, stems and plants). In some cases, cut forage, such as hay, is classified as fodder but we have not included it in this report.
Cattle feed includes complete feed blends that meet the total nutritional needs of cattle and simple blends that are a blend of unprocessed or limited processed commodities with vitamins and nutritional supplements that are added on-site.
All market data pertain to the global market at the bulk wholesale or manufacturers' level. Data are expressed in current U.S. dollars. The base year of the report is 2017 and forecast data are provided for 2022.
Report Includes
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Industry Overview and Structure
4: Cattle Feed Markets by Feed Ingredient
5: Cattle Feed Markets by Application
6: Cattle Feed Markets by Region
7: Technology Evaluation
8: Industry Participants and Profiles
9: Appendix I: Glossary of Terms
10: Appendix II: U.S. State and Select Territory Feed Contacts
11: Appendix III: Number of Certified Organic Operations by Country
12: Appendix IV: Safe Feed/Safe Food Certified Facilities
