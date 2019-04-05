$28.5 Billion Sports Drinks Markets - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sports Drinks Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sports drink market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% to reach US$28.584 billion by 2023, from US$22.193 billion in 2017

Sports drinks are functional drinks specifically designed to help athletes and other active people hydrate before, during and after exercise (source: British Soft Drinks Association). Sports drink are widely available and are preferred among the athletes as they contain water and electrolytes like sodium and potassium which needs replenishment when the body loses water and electrolytes after a heavy workout or sports activity.

Growing health awareness including the importance of hydration in the human body is one of the major drivers driving the growth of the global sports drink market. Popular brands include Gatorade, Powerade, Staminade, All Sport and 100Plus among others.

However, concerns regarding the excessive intake of sports drink leading to the possibility of teeth erosion may have a significant impact in restraining the market growth among the end users.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction











1.1. Market Overview





1.2. Market Definition





1.3. Scope of the Study





1.4. Currency





1.5. Assumptions





1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology









2.1. Research Design





2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics













4.1. Market Segmentation





4.2. Market Drivers





4.3. Market Restraints





4.4. Market Opportunities





4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis





4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot





4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Sports Drink Market by Type









5.1. Hypotonic





5.2. Isotonic





5.3. Hypertonic

6. Sports Drink Market by Distribution Channel









6.1. Online





6.2. Offline

7. Sports Drink Market by Geography









7.1. North America





7.1.1. USA





7.1.2. Canada





7.1.3. Mexico





7.1.4. Others





7.2. South America





7.2.1. Brazil





7.2.2. Argentina





7.2.3. Others





7.3. Europe





7.3.1. Germany





7.3.2. France





7.3.3. United Kingdom





7.3.4. Spain





7.3.5. Others





7.4. Middle East and Africa





7.4.1. Saudi Arabia





7.4.2. Israel





7.4.3. Others





7.5. Asia Pacific





7.5.1. China





7.5.2. Japan





7.5.3. South Korea





7.5.4. India





7.5.5. Others

8. Competitive Intelligence









8.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors





8.2. Recent Investment and Deals





8.3. Strategies of Key Players

9. Company Profiles









9.1. Pepsico Inc.





9.2. the Coca-Cola Company





9.3. Sobe





9.4. Danone S.A.





9.5. Britvic Plc





9.6. Steric Trading Pty Ltd





9.7. Lucozade Ribena Suntory





9.8. Ba Sports Nutrition, Llc





9.9. Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.





9.10. Fraser and Neave, Limited







