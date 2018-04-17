26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger®: Farm Share And National Association Of Letter Carriers Partner To Feed Florida's Hungry - May 12

HOMESTEAD, Fla., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 12, Americans will be able to partner up for a united cause: to Stamp Out Hunger®. Participants in all 50 states can partake in the nation's largest one-day food drive to help feed Americans in need by leaving non-perishable goods outside their doors.

The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is excited to announce Farm Share as its official 2018 Florida food charity partner. The 27-year-old food nonprofit serves all of Florida, and is based in Homestead with operations in Jacksonville, Quincy, Pompano Beach, and Florida City.

For 25 years, the NALC has teamed up with nonprofits nationwide to help more than 50 million people in America who suffer from hunger.

"Stamp Out Hunger provides Floridians with an easy way to make a big impact locally. Farm Share is excited to assist with the collection and distribution of the donations, as it's our top priority to fight hunger and provide Florida communities with nutritious food," said Stephen Shelley, Farm Share's chief operating officer.

On May 12, letter carriers and volunteers will collect donations so Farm Share, in partnership with its 2,000 partners across Florida, can distribute the food back into the communities. During the 2017 annual food drive, more than 71 million pounds of food were collected. Florida has been ranked as the No. 1 state for cans collected over the last decade.

Farm Share is celebrated for its partnership with Florida farmers to retrieve imperfect, yet perfectly good, produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic blemishes, and then distributes it back into Florida communities. In 2017, Farm Share delivered 51,893,761 pounds of fresh food to more than 10.5 million households.

"It's an honor to partner with Farm Share, as we respect its commitment to ending hunger in Florida daily. It's our hope that this year's drive will have the most impact yet," said Al Friedman, State President of Florida for the NALC.

How to Help:

Fill up the Farm Share bag left in mailboxes with non-perishable foods, and leave the bag next to your mailbox before the regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 12. Share on social media using the hashtag: #FarmShareXStampOut.

Visit FarmShare.org and StampOutHungerFoodDrive.us for more information. To access the media kit, click here.

